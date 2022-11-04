ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Floor & Dcor (FND) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FND - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

MUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Zacks.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Mesa Labs (MLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

MLAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 107.19%. A...
Zacks.com

Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Q4 FFO Miss Estimates

American Finance Trust, Inc. came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy