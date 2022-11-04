Read full article on original website
Springfield firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
WDTN
The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business
Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
4 new fire stations to come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
dayton.com
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
House scorched after fire in Dayton overnight
DAYTON — Fire crews were called to a reported working fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the 4200 block of Pleasant View Avenue just after midnight on the report of a house fire. >>UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Springfield home. Further reports...
Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s memorial restored, husband is told
DAYTON — The leadership at a Dayton cemetery said they will make good on a Yellow Springs man’s complaint that a headstone he bought was changed because someone wanted to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye, in mid-October, told News Center 7 he believed Calvary Cemetery purposefully defaced...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Crews respond to field fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade
DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
