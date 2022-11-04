The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO