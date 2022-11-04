ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates

One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
CLIFTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 celebrates 11 years in business

Since it opened its doors on Wayne Ave., the number 11 has played an important role in the story and identity of Jimmie’s Ladder 11. The 1892 building that the restaurant resides in used to be Firehouse #11. The renovated restaurant appropriately opened on 11/11/11. Now, 11 years later it will be celebrating its iconic anniversary next week.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 new fire stations to come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 injured after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

House scorched after fire in Dayton overnight

DAYTON — Fire crews were called to a reported working fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the 4200 block of Pleasant View Avenue just after midnight on the report of a house fire. >>UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Springfield home. Further reports...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to field fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade

DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
DAYTON, OH

