Read full article on original website
Related
NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities
Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
Emergency food network needs improvements, says study
NJ’s food security director calls it a ‘road map’ to feeding the hungry. New Jersey’s emergency food system performed fairly well during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a huge increase in demand, but now it needs reforms that would improve its ability to feed the hungry, according to a new report.
Deaths in NJ from severe bacterial infections caused by injection drug-use, 2019
People who inject drugs are at high risk of skin and soft-tissue infections, which can develop into other serious bacterial infections of the bone, blood or heart. In fact, serious bacterial infections are the leading cause of hospitalization of people who inject drugs. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “reported a New Jersey patient with a rare form of wound botulism caused by injection drug use,” according to the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.
Counting the costs of infections from injection drug-use in NJ
New report details the damage. Advocates call for more syringe access programs. The New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition Wednesday released a report detailing how a lack of harm reduction treatment is causing significant health disparities in communities, especially when it comes to injection-related infections. There were more than 7,000 hospitalizations...
NJ gets extra $51M to help tenants avoid eviction
Some 4,600 families are expected to be helped, More than 50,000 are on waiting list. Advocates welcomed an extra $51 million in federal rental assistance for New Jersey, money that will help pay rent owed by families facing eviction due to the pandemic’s impact on their jobs and health. “It can be literally life-changing to get that money, because it can stop evictions. It can keep people in their homes,” said attorney Allison Nolan.
Rate of abortions increases in NJ, report says
Rates also rose in other states where there are no or few restrictions. A new study from the nonprofit Society of Family Planning finds that New Jersey and the Northeast region experienced a 7% increase in legal abortions from April 2022 to August 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and ended its federal protection of abortion rights. The report shows a shift in where people obtain abortion care in both restricted-access and protected-access states. Overall, abortion rates dropped 6% nationally.
Business Report: October hiring strong, NJ’s unemployment system, one-day Gannett strike
Companies continued to hire last month despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. In October, companies added a better than expected 261,000 jobs, with most of those new jobs coming in the health care industry. Unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. A bill to improve New Jersey’s unemployment...
After nearly 30 years, ambulance squads may get a raise
NJ’s Medicaid rate is capped at $58. Lawmakers working to up the payment. When emergency responders transport a Medicaid member to a hospital or nursing home, they collect $58 for the ambulance run plus $1.50 a mile in New Jersey, regardless of the patient’s level of need or the cost of medications and other supplies used to stabilize them or keep them safe.
NJ Spotlight News: November 2, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Man accused of shooting two Newark police officers arrested. Kendall Howard of East Orange is charged with two counts of attempted...
Beyond buildings, Sandy damaged people’s health
As Superstorm Sandy barreled toward New Jersey, health care leaders prepared for disaster. They rechecked hospital generators, secured extra staff and supplies — and braced for an onslaught of open wounds, broken bones and drowning deaths. But the record-setting storm that made landfall here on Oct. 29, 2012, resulted...
Suspect who threatened NJ synagogues caught by FBI
Rabbi Dan Levy: ‘Rising antisemitism is having a powerful impact on the Jewish community’. The FBI announced Friday that it has caught the person responsible for the threats made against New Jersey synagogues, saying in a meeting with Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey law enforcement that the man holds “radical extremist views.” Many have come out in support of the Jewish community following the threats, including Murphy who said in a statement Friday, “We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations.”
Storm survivors urge reforms to disaster-relief efforts
Sandy anniversary reminder that Ida victims, others face familiar challenges. Ten years to the day after Superstorm Sandy killed 38 people in New Jersey and damaged or destroyed more than 300,000 homes along the Jersey Shore, survivors of that and other major storms gathered Saturday in the backyard of a rebuilt Port Monmouth house and pleaded that victims of past and future storms get more aid and get it faster.
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
Why early calls are unlikely on election night in New Jersey
Mail-in balloting has made early calls impossible in some races. For decades, news outlets have tried to call races as quickly as possible and the public got used to watching TV or, more recently, checking the internet to find out who won within hours after polls closed. But the popularity of mail-in balloting has made that impossible in some races.
$153M
Federal funding to help low-income residents pay home-heating costs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said that it will contribute $153.3 million to help low-income residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-NJ) announced the funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. It will both pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. Some 219,755 households across the state benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.
Political spending grows as time dwindles
Spending by political action committees, dark-money groups and other outside organizations in New Jersey’s congressional races is now nearly $22 million and likely to rise in the final days before voting ends Tuesday. Not surprisingly, the 7th District — stretching from Union to Sussex counties and now more friendly...
Pension costs latest threat to boost property taxes
County and municipal governments are once again preparing to pay more to cover employee pension costs, presenting another big challenge for officials aiming to hold the line on New Jersey’s record-high property-tax bills. The total cost of funding pension benefits for workers employed by county and municipal governments in...
With few already elected, more South Asian Americans running
About 10% of NJ is Asian American. One survey found only 90 elected. Mirza, Nallapally, Murad, Ansari. Drive around central Jersey and the names on the campaign signs along the roadways tell the story of a community gaining its voice. In 2016, the nonprofit Jersey Promise counted 90 Asian American...
Opinion: Will the real Tom Kean Jr. please stand up?
The candidate’s refusal to talk to the mainstream media, reluctance to debate his opponent and dueling website messages exemplify the political fog that shrouds these elections. Political violence, misinformation, social media rants and divisions so deep they separate people from their friends and family. If you are wondering how...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0