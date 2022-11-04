Read full article on original website
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have announced they’ll attend a reproductive rights, pro-LGBTQIA rally in Franklin. And Asian Americans in north Jersey reported receiving advertisements from former Trump affiliate Stephen Miller’s new organization America First Legal, which purport that President Joe Biden’s diversity, equity and inclusion job-hiring initiatives discriminate against white and Asian Americans.
Opinion: Will the real Tom Kean Jr. please stand up?
The candidate’s refusal to talk to the mainstream media, reluctance to debate his opponent and dueling website messages exemplify the political fog that shrouds these elections. Political violence, misinformation, social media rants and divisions so deep they separate people from their friends and family. If you are wondering how...
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
GOP senator’s perspective on the midterms: Chat Box
Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon takes stock; plus, a voting how-to; and how much of an issue is climate change?. On Chat Box with David Cruz this week, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) discusses the top issues for Republicans as they look to win back seats in New Jersey and across the country.
Drug deaths rise, but NJ’s safe-injection sites stalled
Intravenous drug use carries numerous dangers, including the high risk of infection. In 2019 alone, injection-related infections cost the lives of nearly 300 New Jersey residents and led to almost 2,000 emergency room visits and more than 7,000 hospitalizations. The cost of this care topped $1 billion, much of it covered by publicly subsidized programs.
Condemnation of mailers claiming anti-white bigotry
Pascrell: ‘This kind of politics … doesn’t belong anyplace’. Local and state leaders gathered in Paterson to denounce hate after mailers claiming discrimination against white and Asian Americans were distributed to residents across New Jersey. The mailers were paid for by the America First Legal Foundation, which is headed by former president Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller. They accuse President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats of promoting discriminatory practices against white and Asian Americans. Similar mailers have been reported in other states.
Bread-and-butter issues could be decisive in close midterm contests
As all eyes are on the close congressional races in New Jersey, pollsters are keeping their finger on the pulse of voter priorities and how they’ll play in Tuesday’s election. Ashley Koning, from the Eagleton Center for Public Polling at Rutgers University, and Patrick Murray, director of the...
NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange: Frank Pallotta
A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
NJ Spotlight News: November 3, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Newark PD credits community with helping save officers. Praise for stronger bond between police and community. Everything is in place to...
NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities
Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
Why early calls are unlikely on election night in New Jersey
Mail-in balloting has made early calls impossible in some races. For decades, news outlets have tried to call races as quickly as possible and the public got used to watching TV or, more recently, checking the internet to find out who won within hours after polls closed. But the popularity of mail-in balloting has made that impossible in some races.
Business Report: October hiring strong, NJ’s unemployment system, one-day Gannett strike
Companies continued to hire last month despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. In October, companies added a better than expected 261,000 jobs, with most of those new jobs coming in the health care industry. Unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. A bill to improve New Jersey’s unemployment...
Big push to rev up Democratic voters in 7th District
Democratic heavy-hitters were at a Malinowski rally in Rahway at the weekend. New Jersey’s most competitive congressional race is now critical to the national fight for power in Congress. The rematch between incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Republican state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District is considered a bellwether for the U.S. House of Representatives. Donors and political groups are paying attention.
Midterm’s closing argument rests on economic fears
With an important midterm election underway, New Jersey voters are making their choices at a time when the state’s monthly unemployment rate has dropped to near historic lows. The strong jobs numbers, combined with the recent news that the nation’s gross domestic product, or GDP, grew ahead of expectations...
Will young NJ voters show up?
In recent years, turnout of young voters has been slowly increasing in NJ. The state’s top election official is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation. Secretary of State Tahesha Way says some New Jersey voters are receiving messages which appear to be sent by an organization called Voting Futures, providing inaccurate voter registration information and incorrect polling locations. Voters in four other states also received the personally tailored messages. The company responsible for the texts apologized in a statement on its website, saying the messages were an error.
Legislature moves to make state’s cryptocurrency rules ‘industry-friendly’
Sen. Robert Singer: ‘I don’t want to be restrictive. I want to be open-minded, but I also want to do protection of the consumer’. It’s been a newsworthy year for cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies that enable them, as federal and state officials move to regulate the volatile multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency market.
NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange Podcast: Josh Gottheimer
A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
Pension costs latest threat to boost property taxes
County and municipal governments are once again preparing to pay more to cover employee pension costs, presenting another big challenge for officials aiming to hold the line on New Jersey’s record-high property-tax bills. The total cost of funding pension benefits for workers employed by county and municipal governments in...
Early voting well underway amid low-key publicity for it
Gov. Phil Murphy cast his ballot Saturday along with first lady Tammy Murphy and their kids on the state’s first day of early in-person voting. They used one of the roughly 140 polling places across New Jersey where residents can vote in person during the state’s nine-day early voting period. Tuesday is also the deadline if you still plan to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot.
