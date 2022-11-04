FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
WOAC Football honors announced
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced their All-Conference teams for the 2022 season. Ansonia and Tri-Village were co-champions this season and were heavily represented in the conference teams. Here is where all the Darke County players landed:. 1st Team All-WOAC Offense:. Offensive linemen: Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Jason Stover (Ansonia),...
Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round
ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.
