Back to back! Hershey soccer wins district title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey boys soccer team won their second straight District lll Class 3A championship as they defeated Cocalico 4-0 in the title game.

The scoring came from all over for Hershey. Jake Moyer, Niklas Budde, Stefan Verbeek and Cole Goodman all registered goals for the Trojans.

The win marks the Hershey’s fifth overall district championship. They will now head to the state tournament with the first round beginning on Wednesday Nov. 8.

