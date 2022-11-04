Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
NHL
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart scores twice as Panthers wrap up trip with win in Anaheim
Hear from Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Head Coach Paul Maurice following Florida's 5-3 win over Anaheim on Sunday. Celebrating his 27th birthday, Sam Reinhart scored his first and second goals of the season to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Salo Loaned to Bridgeport
Robin Salo was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. The 24-year-old defenseman has two goals in four games with the Islanders this season, but has not played since Oct. 20 against Detroit. Salo had 20 points (4G, 16A) in 40 games last year in Bridgeport. Bridgeport hosts Providence...
NHL
Kubalik, Red Wings defeat Rangers in OT for third straight win
NEW YORK -- Dominik Kubalik scored at 2:43 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Kubalik won it from near the right post after receiving a backdoor pass from David Perron on a power play. A video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room confirmed the play was on side.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)
Thanks to some great goaltending and clutch goals, the Florida Panthers secured a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 6-4-1. "It was a fun game," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 36 saves. "I thought the...
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm...
