Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
UNM Opens Regular Season on Road Monday at Southern Utah
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After two exhibition wins to get acclimated to a new roster and get game reps, the regular season officially begins Monday for The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, with the Lobos opening on the road at Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. This...
golobos.com
Lobos Wrap Up Fall with Four More Wins
EL PASO, Texas — New Mexico’s Fall season came to a close with four more victories on Sunday, running UNM’s final record at the UTEP Invitational to 18-9. UNM took a pair of doubles matches on the day to run its record in doubles in the tourament to 7-1. Katherine Jhang and Leonie Hoppe won again, defeating Tarleton State’s Martha Makantasi and Emma Persson 6-4 while Hsuan Huang and Maud Vandeputte won 6-4 over Elsa Boisson and Ximena Morales. The lone loss was by Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre, who lost 7-6 (8-6) to Celia Vaudiau and Elif Albayrak.
golobos.com
Lobos Tip-Off Season Monday Night by Hosting Southern Utah
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team opens the regular season Monday night as it hosts Southern Utah at The Pit. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Tickets for Monday’s...
golobos.com
Lobos Travel to Face UNLV Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos close out the week on the road at MW-leader UNLV for a Saturday afternoon match set for 1 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM last played on Tuesday at Air Force,...
golobos.com
Lobos Lose in Three to UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev.— The Lobo volleyball team fell in three sets on Saturday afternoon by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18. Kaitlynn Biassou led UNM with nine kills, with Alena Moldan and Uxue Guereca reaching double figures in digs with 14 and 10 respectively. The Lobos finished with 8.0 total blocks, led by four assisted from Avital Jaloba, and had three solo blocks with one each from Biassou, Kali Wolf and Lea Zurlinden.
kslsports.com
Fake Field Goal Gives Utah State Football Second Half Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of New Mexico penalties on their way to a Connor Coles rushing touchdown, taking a 14-10 second half lead. After off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against both teams on third down, it looked like the Aggies had wasted a chance at a touchdown.
golobos.com
Utah State Gets past UNM 27-10
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a game where New Mexico was at least the equal to Utah State on offense and on defense, Utah State’s specials teams won them the game as the Aggies used a fake field goal for a touchdown to take a 14-10 lead on the way to a 27-10 win, handing UNM its sixth straight loss and dropping UNM to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain West. Utah State moved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain West.
golobos.com
Women's Tennis Goes 10-0 On Day Two at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas — Apparently New Mexico’s women’s tennis team never wants to lose a match again. That’s probably not really the case, but New Mexico is making a bid to not lose a match in El Paso. After going 7-0 in singles and doubles yesterday, the Lobos went 10-0 today on Day 2 of the UTEP Invitational.
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to Lumberjacks
Albuquerque, N.M. – The Lobos’ swimming and diving team fell to Northern Arizona on Friday by a score of 172-120. New Mexico trailed from the get-go and was never able to recover. The Lumberjacks won each of the first three events of the meet and took a commanding lead that they never surrendered.
rrobserver.com
Rams boys win state, Rams girls are second in their race
ALBUQUERQUE — Yeah, it’s been a good first year so far as the boys’ cross country coach at Rio Rancho High School. Phil Keller, who replaced longtime boys coach Sal Gonzales when Gonzales replaced retiring Athletic Director Vince Metzgar, watched happily Saturday as his rams took first place in the team standings at the Western Sky Community Care state cross country meet at Albuquerque Academy.
rrobserver.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Rams advance into quarterfinals at Centennial; Storm home to face Los Lunas
Sixth-seeded Rio Rancho was 3-for-3 in the red zone Friday evening in its 21-7 victory over No. 11 Alamogordo, but the biggest play of the night was made by the Rams defense, and just outside the red zone. . Right after quarterback Noah Nelson came up short on a fourth-and-1...
golobos.com
Lobos Go 7-for-7 on Day One of UTEP Invitational
EL PASO, Texas — No Katherine Jhang and Leonie Hoppe? No problem on Day One of the UTEP Invitational as the New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team, minus their two ITA Round of 16 qualifiers went a perfect 7-0 on the opening day. The Lobos will continue action in El Paso tomorrow, with both Hoppe and Jhang joining the squad.
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico at Utah State
(770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to take on the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah in a key Mountain West matchup for both teams. The game will officially kickoff at 1:32 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
CBS Sports
Utah State vs. New Mexico: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Saturday. New Mexico's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Los Lunas, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Los Lunas. The Highland High School volleyball team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 05, 2022, 11:00:00. The Highland High School volleyball team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 05, 2022, 12:00:00.
rrobserver.com
Chavez: RR golf course’s best days lie ahead (includes video)
Its glory days behind, reviving a dead golf course in Rio Rancho will be a big challenge for Albuquerque entrepreneur Steven Chavez. It’s been dormant and unused for a long time. But Chavez has plenty of enthusiasm and loads of ideas. He just needs to see which ones will work.
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family …. After 11 months stuck in California,...
thegoldenword.org
Opinion: APS’ Flawed Attendance System
Almost two weeks ago, my mom, an APS teacher at a middle school on the West side of Albuquerque, got an email from the Office of the Superintendent telling her that they “need help to get [me] to attend school.”. The email was “informing” my mom that I had...
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque’s Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center Saturday. Festivities included a walk and run, Indigenous games and dances, land-based learning, a meal, and a youth […]
