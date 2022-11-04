Read full article on original website
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
WHIO Dayton
4 new fire stations to come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
WHIO Dayton
Area school district experiencing ‘crisis’ with student homelessness
SPRINGFIELD — In 2020, the city of Springfield declared homelessness a public health crisis because the pandemic caused shelters to shut down. Shelters have reopened, but homelessness is still a problem — specifically within Springfield City Schools. Roughly 300 students enrolled in Springfield City Schools are homeless and...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
City of Lima Job Openings
LIMA — The City of Lima is searching for new job applicants. Positions are currently available in the finance department, public works department and department of community development. The Property Maintenance Code Inspector application closes on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.An Assistant Building Administrator application closes on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The Building and Zoning Administrator application also closes on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The City of Lima Civil Engineer II application closes on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen FFA member wins national award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention. Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Correction Officer graduates from the Greene County Criminal Justice Training Academy
On Friday, 11/4, Victoria Meyers, a Corrections Officer for the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, graduated from the Greene County Criminal Justice Training Academy as a Certified Corrections Officer in the State of Ohio. Her training started October 11th until her graduation yesterday. The training curriculum included, Legal overview, Jail...
WHIO Dayton
Juvenile injured after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to reports of a teenager who had been shot. Around 12:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1900 block of Catalpa Drive to reports of a 15-year-old who had been shot in the knee, according to Montgomery County dispatch.
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
WHIO Dayton
Crews respond to field fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports. Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
WHIO Dayton
3 injured after crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Three people were injured in a crash in Mercer County Sunday morning. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 8 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of State Route 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. An initial investigation found that Grant Ebbing, 18,...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
WHIO Dayton
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Saturday night. >>At least 1 person hurt in crash on State Route 4, CareFlight requested. Montgomery County Dispatch confirm crews were dispatch to the 2600 block of North Main Street at around 9:07 p.m. Video from the scene shows...
Connersville felon uses hidden rooms to evade police during warrant service
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Hidden rooms. Chemical weapons. A felon on the run. That was a part of the scene in Connersville on Saturday as police attempted to serve a felony warrant to a man that evaded their capture. Officers with the Connersville Police Dept. were sent to the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue around 7:45 […]
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
WHIO Dayton
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
