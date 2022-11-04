Read full article on original website
Related
Postgame Podcast: No. 24 Texas 34, No. 13 Kansas State 27
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Fitz and Big B discuss Kansas State's deflating 34-27 defeat to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The Drive 11.06.22: K-State, KU sit at 6-3 with three to play
Kansas smothers Oklahoma State, 37-16, to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while Kansas State ran headlong into the good version of the Texas Longhorns, losing 34-27. Both teams are now 6-3 overall on the season, with K-State tied for second in the Big 12 at 4-2 and KU now 3-3. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
Instant Analysis: Dominant first half, huge turnover late help Texas end road misery at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Texas made it exciting for all the wrong reasons in the second half, but came up with a huge turnover with 24 seconds left and ended a five-game losing streak in true road games in the Longhorns' 34-27 win at No. 13 Kansas State Saturday night.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0