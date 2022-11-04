Hull Western Christian wins slugfest with Dike-New Hartford to take Iowa 2A state volleyball crown

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The matchup for the Iowa Class 2A high school volleyball championship involved two powerhouse programs, with Dike-New Hartford and Hull Western Christian, and the match lived up to the hype.

Both No. 1 (D-NH) and No. 2 seeds (HWC) had several returning all-staters, both coaches have more than 1,000 career wins and there was lots of recent history to motivate the teams about their opponents. D-NH had defeated Hull Western the last two years in the state tourney, but the Wolfpack brought back all their 2021 starters and were senior-laden.

Also, Western Christian had not lost to an Iowa opponent in 2022, with the five season losses coming to South Dakota squads. The Wolverines’ only two losses came to two higher classification teams as they played a difficult schedule, including Class 5A Dowling Catholic.

After all those facts and stats setting the scene, the final result at Xtream Arena was a 3-2 victory for Hull Western Christian, in an instant classic where Dike-New Hartford had led 14-11 in the fifth set. However, the Wolfpack rang off the final five points to win 16-14, and bedlam ensued among the HWC faithful at Xtream Arena.

Western Christian (43-5 this year) now has 18 state titles, while D-NH has 15.

In set one, the returning powerful all-state outside hitters came out at the top of their games, with impressive kills galore by junior Payton Petersen of D-NH and seniors Abby VerBurg and Stella Winterfeld of Western Christian. D-NH led early, at 6-3, before the set tightened, with HWC surging to an 18-11 lead. Then the Wolverines surged back to a tie at 18, and it was tied again at 21. At that point, the Wolfpack got the last four points, to win 25-21.

At the end of set one, HWC, led by Coach Tammi Verbeek, had outhit the Wolverines, .351 to .286 efficiency, and 19 to 13 kills.

Dike-New Hartford rebounded in set two, and never trailed, to win 25-19. After set two, the Wolverines hitting percentage had surged to .410 compared to .369 for the Wolfpack. D-NH Elite All-Stater Payton Petersen, who will play at the University of Louisville, at that point had 12 kills, while her twin sister Jadyn Petersen, a University of Northern Iowa commit, had nine kills,

Set three was also tight, with D-NH taking a lead midway, going up by as much as 18-14. After ties at 20 and 21, HWC’s 5-10 hitter VerBurg dominated for three straight kills to get to 24 points, then the Wolfpack closed out the set to go up 2-1 after a Dike-New Hartford attack error. After three sets, VerBurg had 22 kills, while Winterfeld had 19, while eyeing to finish the match off in set four.

D-NH responded to the challenge in set four, to force a fifth and deciding set, as All-State senior setter Madelyn Norton and junior Maryn Bixby had contributions that enabled the Wolverines to go up 20-10 after a 10- point run. The fourth set went to Dike-New Hartford on a 25-13 count after Payton Petersen’s 21st kill, then the two coaches in huddles sought to steel their players for the crucial fifth set.

The concluding set played out with intensity, as there were two ties, but D-NH led most of the way. The Wolverines led 5-2 and then 9-6, when the Wolfpack took a timeout. A microphone-wearing Dike-New Hartford Coach Diane Harms told her troops, “Dig in, everybody focus.”

Shortly thereafter, the Wolverines extended their lead to 12-8 and moved to a match point at 14-11 after junior Maryn Bixby and Jadyn Petersen kills. Then the Wolfpack rush to the title followed, courtesy of two VerBurg kills to get the 14th and 15th points. The 16th winning point came when a Dike-New Hartford kill attempt landed wide out of bounds.

Both teams ended up with 61 kills. Tying for game-high honors with 26 kills were Verburg and Payton Petersen, who had a double-double with digs, while Winterfeld, who will play for Augustana (S.D.) University, had 24 kills,

Harms went over 1,000 career victories this season, and although the team was denied a third straight title, they ended with a 44-3 record.

Payton Petersen ended the season with 493 kills, while Jadyn Petersen, who had 15 kills in the championship, finished with 301 kills and more than 300 digs, Winterfeld (492) and VerBurg (486) had gone back and forth all season leading the Wolfpack in kills.

Dike-New Hartford reached the state final after earlier sweep wins over Kuemper Catholic and Hinton, while the path for the Wolfpack included victories over Sumner-Fredricksburg and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.