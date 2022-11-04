ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project

Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitt News

Where to vote for the 2022 midterm elections

The 2022 midterm elections are taking place Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Finding the correct polling location is often tricky, so The Pitt News compiled a list for students residing in residence halls who are registered in Allegheny County with their Pitt address. Students residing in the Litchfield...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — New guidance from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has led Allegheny County to publish a list of ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated ahead of the mid-term election. A statement from Allegheny County Elections Division says in part, "Because the order was just released yesterday, there is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oz campaigns in McCandless with focus on economy and crime

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - With only four days until Election Day, Republican senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the campaign trail in the Pittsburgh area.The country is paying close attention to Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and the candidates are making the final push to shore up support from voters.On Friday night, around 300 people attended Oz's Get Out the Vote rally in McCandless to hear what Oz had to say. Oz talked about the economy and inflation, crime and fentanyl, and safe communities and a secure border."Right now, in America, we need to bring balance to Washington," said Oz.Polls...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
Pitt News

Opinion | Please vote on Tuesday

If you’ve been on Pitt’s Oakland campus, you’ll likely remember the groups encouraging students to register to vote by dancing, yelling and getting rowdy at times. I have an explicit memory of sitting in my American Literature class on the first floor of the Cathedral, listening to two organizers yell at each other to see just how loud they can get.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour

Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler City “Tightening Belt” In Final Months

Butler City Council is exercising a bit of caution regarding discretionary purchases while considering their preliminary 2023 budget. Although the total amount of the 2023 budget has not yet been made public, Director of Accounts and Finance Councilman Don Shearer anticipates that it will be balanced without the need to raise taxes.
BUTLER, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Some counties alerting voters to 'cure' defective mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Hundreds of mail-in ballots are expected to be defective in this 2022 election, but many voters will not know in advance that their ballots won't be counted in this election.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it depends on the county in which you live.A million Pennsylvanians have already voted by mail, but some of those votes will not be counted, election officials say.The two most common mistakes are signing and dating ballots."It's a ballot that on the back of the envelope, the voter either did not sign or date under the voter's declaration," says Melanie Ostrander,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

