pghcitypaper.com
Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project
Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
Shale gas wells at Pittsburgh’s airport aren’t living up to the billing | Opinion
It looks increasingly likely that PIT’s natural gas revenues will not be a major source of revenue over the next 20 to 30 years. The post Shale gas wells at Pittsburgh’s airport aren’t living up to the billing | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
Pitt News
Where to vote for the 2022 midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are taking place Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Finding the correct polling location is often tricky, so The Pitt News compiled a list for students residing in residence halls who are registered in Allegheny County with their Pitt address. Students residing in the Litchfield...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — New guidance from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has led Allegheny County to publish a list of ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated ahead of the mid-term election. A statement from Allegheny County Elections Division says in part, "Because the order was just released yesterday, there is...
wtae.com
Group seeks to cut funding to Norwin Public Library; director said the move could be catastrophic
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — There is a group seeking to cut funding to the public library in the Norwin School District. If this measure passes, taxpayer funding for the library would be cut by 85%. Supporters of the referendum say it's a long time coming, but library officials said it would create a dire situation.
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
Oz campaigns in McCandless with focus on economy and crime
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - With only four days until Election Day, Republican senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz hit the campaign trail in the Pittsburgh area.The country is paying close attention to Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and the candidates are making the final push to shore up support from voters.On Friday night, around 300 people attended Oz's Get Out the Vote rally in McCandless to hear what Oz had to say. Oz talked about the economy and inflation, crime and fentanyl, and safe communities and a secure border."Right now, in America, we need to bring balance to Washington," said Oz.Polls...
Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
Pitt News
Opinion | Please vote on Tuesday
If you’ve been on Pitt’s Oakland campus, you’ll likely remember the groups encouraging students to register to vote by dancing, yelling and getting rowdy at times. I have an explicit memory of sitting in my American Literature class on the first floor of the Cathedral, listening to two organizers yell at each other to see just how loud they can get.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
butlerradio.com
Butler City “Tightening Belt” In Final Months
Butler City Council is exercising a bit of caution regarding discretionary purchases while considering their preliminary 2023 budget. Although the total amount of the 2023 budget has not yet been made public, Director of Accounts and Finance Councilman Don Shearer anticipates that it will be balanced without the need to raise taxes.
nextpittsburgh.com
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
Voters at western Pa. Trump rally now say they embrace Oz
LATROBE — The last time former President Donald Trump came to Westmoreland County on a rainy day in May, many Republican voters indicated they were skeptical and outright suspicious of Dr. Mehmet Oz. Now? Well, if a survey of a few of the hundreds streaming in for Saturday’s Trump...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
Some counties alerting voters to 'cure' defective mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Hundreds of mail-in ballots are expected to be defective in this 2022 election, but many voters will not know in advance that their ballots won't be counted in this election.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it depends on the county in which you live.A million Pennsylvanians have already voted by mail, but some of those votes will not be counted, election officials say.The two most common mistakes are signing and dating ballots."It's a ballot that on the back of the envelope, the voter either did not sign or date under the voter's declaration," says Melanie Ostrander,...
1 flown to hospital after shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, 1 in custody
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least 1 person was flown to a hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, investigators say. Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Monaca at around 6:32 p.m.
