Drew Barrymore’s Iconic ‘ET’ Red Cowboy Hat Still Fits 40 Years Later

Drew Barrymore may no longer belittle Gertie, but the red cowboy hat she donned on the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, opened the doors to pleasing childhood memories for its fans. The sci-fi movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, gave child actor Drew the opportunity for stardom by casting her as Gertie.
CBS News

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby no. 11

Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
CBS News

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including rapper-singer-actor Aaron Carter; author and chef Julie Powell, whose "Julie/Julia" blog inspired a hit movie; and New Yorker cartoonist George Booth.

