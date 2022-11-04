Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore’s Iconic ‘ET’ Red Cowboy Hat Still Fits 40 Years Later
Drew Barrymore may no longer belittle Gertie, but the red cowboy hat she donned on the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, opened the doors to pleasing childhood memories for its fans. The sci-fi movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, gave child actor Drew the opportunity for stardom by casting her as Gertie.
‘Like watching your girlfriend kiss someone else’: the artists who had their songs co-opted by politicians
Today’s stage-managed politics depend on everything being on-message – including choosing the perfect conference walk-on tune. But what do artists think when their music is used to support policies they abhor?
CBS News
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby no. 11
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Star comedian and pediatrician offer parenting advice on how to get babies to sleep
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco teams up with his kids' pediatrician, Sr. Scott Cohen, for a parenting podcast called "Daddy vs. Doctor." On "CBS Mornings," they meet a couple struggling with a baby who doesn't like to sleep.
Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including rapper-singer-actor Aaron Carter; author and chef Julie Powell, whose "Julie/Julia" blog inspired a hit movie; and New Yorker cartoonist George Booth.
Comments / 0