ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Franklin County Free Press

Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Owners of Older Chrysler and Dodge Cars Warned Not to Drive Some Models Due to Exploding Takata Air Bags

Nearly 300,000 vehicle owners got a stark "Do Not Drive" warning Thursday after two more deaths were linked to exploding Takata air bags. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its warning applies to 276,000 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers with model years between 2005 and 2010, along with MY Chrysler 300s from the same years. It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers. Takata driver's side airbags exploded in both cases.
MotorBiscuit

5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat

The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nottingham MD

Fiat Chrysler issues Do Not Drive warning following more airbag deaths

WASHINGTON, DC—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles this week issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for roughly 276,000 model year 2005 – 2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers, and Challengers, as well as MY 2005-2010 Chrysler 300s. The warning comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers where the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Recalls: Hyundai FIRE RISK, Ford, Tesla, Volvo

An urgent safety recall has been issued for this vehicle due to the risk of a fire. Use the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to see if your vehicle is part of this recall. If your vehicle is part of this recall, the manufacturer has recommended that you follow their instructions on how and where to park this vehicle.
Consumer Reports.org

Hyundai and Genesis Recall More Vehicles to Fix Exploding Seat Belt Issue

Hyundai is recalling some 2021-2022 Santa Fe Hybrid SUVs and 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid SUVs because their front seat belt pretensioners may explode and cause injuries during a crash. The Genesis Electrified G80 is also included in the recall. In total, about 15,000 vehicles will need a repair from a dealership, which will be free.
Franklin County Free Press

Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
MotorBiscuit

This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang

The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog

Toyota hauls a load of trucks and SUVs to SEMA with an overlanding theme

"At Toyota, ‘Let’s Go Places’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a driving force behind everything we do.” So says Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. In the case of this roundup of trucks and SUVs at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, "places" apparently means as far off the beaten path as you can get. There's a clear push into the burgeoning overlanding market, in which owners take their off-road vehicles and customize them with bits and pieces designed to let them operate as self-contained as possible. Think rooftop tents, luggage racks galore, big wheels and tires and even refrigerators and cooking kits.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy