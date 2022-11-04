Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault
No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Air bag deaths prompt do-not-drive order of 276K Dodge, Chrysler vehicles
Stellantis warned the owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately park select Dodge and Chrysler models after federal regulators tied three crash deaths in the past seven months to faulty Takata air bag inflators. The do-not-drive directive applies to Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, as well as Chrysler 300s,...
NBC Los Angeles
Owners of Older Chrysler and Dodge Cars Warned Not to Drive Some Models Due to Exploding Takata Air Bags
Nearly 300,000 vehicle owners got a stark "Do Not Drive" warning Thursday after two more deaths were linked to exploding Takata air bags. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its warning applies to 276,000 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers with model years between 2005 and 2010, along with MY Chrysler 300s from the same years. It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers. Takata driver's side airbags exploded in both cases.
Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire.
Kia recalls 72,000 Sportage models, says park outside due to engine fire risk
Kia Sportages are being recalled for a second time over what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is calling a fire risk in the engine area.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Some Dodge and Chrysler drivers have been told not to drive their cars after faulty airbags caused three deaths in 7 months
Stellantis issued the 'Do Not Drive' notice due to faults with Takata airbags, which can rupture when exposed to heat and humidity over a long-time.
104.1 WIKY
Chrysler-parent urges 276,000 U.S. owners to stop driving after air bag deaths
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chrysler-parent Stellantis is urged owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately stop driving after three crash deaths tied to faulty Takata air bag inflators were reported in the last seven months. The “Do Not Drive” warning is for owners of previously recalled 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons,...
Recall alert: Hyundai recalls SUVs for fire risk, tells consumers to park outside
Hyundai announced it is recalling more than 44,000 SUVs due to a fire risk even when the vehicles’ engines are turned off, and is advising its owners to park away from buildings and other cars. According to a recall posted to National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, the South...
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nottingham MD
Fiat Chrysler issues Do Not Drive warning following more airbag deaths
WASHINGTON, DC—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles this week issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for roughly 276,000 model year 2005 – 2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers, and Challengers, as well as MY 2005-2010 Chrysler 300s. The warning comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers where the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.
Kia recalls 71,000 vehicles for the second time, urges owners to park outside
The Korean automaker said eight vehicles that had supposedly been repaired following the 2016 recall have caught fire, and 15 more have had melting or damage.
SFGate
Recalls: Hyundai FIRE RISK, Ford, Tesla, Volvo
An urgent safety recall has been issued for this vehicle due to the risk of a fire. Use the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to see if your vehicle is part of this recall. If your vehicle is part of this recall, the manufacturer has recommended that you follow their instructions on how and where to park this vehicle.
Consumer Reports.org
Hyundai and Genesis Recall More Vehicles to Fix Exploding Seat Belt Issue
Hyundai is recalling some 2021-2022 Santa Fe Hybrid SUVs and 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid SUVs because their front seat belt pretensioners may explode and cause injuries during a crash. The Genesis Electrified G80 is also included in the recall. In total, about 15,000 vehicles will need a repair from a dealership, which will be free.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Toyota hauls a load of trucks and SUVs to SEMA with an overlanding theme
"At Toyota, ‘Let’s Go Places’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a driving force behind everything we do.” So says Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. In the case of this roundup of trucks and SUVs at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, "places" apparently means as far off the beaten path as you can get. There's a clear push into the burgeoning overlanding market, in which owners take their off-road vehicles and customize them with bits and pieces designed to let them operate as self-contained as possible. Think rooftop tents, luggage racks galore, big wheels and tires and even refrigerators and cooking kits.
Comments / 0