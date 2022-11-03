Read full article on original website
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An extortionist has threatened to make Medibank customer data public within 24 hours after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. On Monday, Medibank ruled out paying ransom for the stolen data. The theft was reported to police last month when trade in the company’s shares was halted for a week. The thieves had reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers unless a ransom of an undisclosed sum was paid. A blogger using the name “Extortion Gang” posted Monday night on the dark web that data will be published in 24 hours.
