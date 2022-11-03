Read full article on original website
Knowbe4 Inc expected to post earnings of 4cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Knowbe4 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Clearwater Florida-based company is expected to report a 33.7% increase in revenue to $85.692 million from $64.09 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $85.00 million and $86.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Knowbe4 Inc is for earnings of 4 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Knowbe4 Inc is $24.9, above its last closing price of $24.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.02 0.07 Beat 222.1 Mar. 31 2022 0.03 0.02 0.04 Beat 75.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.01 0.07 Beat 400 Sep. 30 2021 0.01 0.00 0.01 Beat 281.7 Jun. -0.02 -0.02 0.02 Beat 200 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.02 0.03 Beat 280 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:42 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Chartwell Retirement Residences expected to post earnings of 14 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Chartwell Retirement Residences is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 13.2% increase in revenue to C$252.1 million from C$222.66 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
Superior Plus Corp expected to post a loss of 30 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Superior Plus Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 48.2% increase in revenue to C$537.333 million from C$362.6 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Superior Plus Corp is for a loss of 30 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Superior Plus Corp is C$12.75, above its last closing price of C$10.27. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.23 -0.46 Missed -103.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.68 0.68 0.68 Met 0.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.30 0.12 Missed -61.1 Sep. 30 2021 -0.25 -0.28 -0.23 Beat 17.1 Jun. -0.18 -0.20 0.63 Beat 421.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.59 0.59 0.41 Missed -30.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.32 0.43 Beat 32.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.15 Beat 35.5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:14 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Palantir Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of 2cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Denver Colorado-based company is expected to report a 19.9% increase in revenue to $470.315 million from $392.15 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 8 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $474.00 million and $475.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc is for earnings of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Palantir Technologies Inc is $10, above its last closing price of $8.08. The company's guidance on August 8 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD54 million and USD55 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.03 -0.01 Missed -132.9 Mar. 31 2022 0.04 0.04 0.02 Missed -45.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.04 0.04 0.02 Missed -44.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.04 0.04 0.04 Met 9.4 Jun. 0.05 0.04 0.04 Met 13 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.04 0.04 0.04 Met 9.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.06 Beat 190.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.02 0.02 0.09 Beat 359.2 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Sweetgreen Inc <SG.N>: A loss of 37 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
7 November 2022 12:11 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of -37 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -40 cents to a loss of -30 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the restaurants & bars peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.27 percent from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -28 cents to a low of -40 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $22. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $129.44 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.41 -0.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -1.14 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 12:11 a.m..
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa>: Profits of $5,290.58 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $5,290.58 per share, $988.52 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4,302.06. Profits of $4,579.79 per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $4,333.57 to $4,826.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4,579.79 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is lower than the estimated $77.68 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 Beat thousand Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 Beat thousand Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 Beat thousand Sep. 30 2021 4.49 thousand 4.30 Missed thousand This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m.
Clearside Biomedical Inc expected to post a loss of 3 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Clearside Biomedical Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Alpharetta Georgia-based company is expected to report a 112.0% increase in revenue to $6.518 million from $3.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Clearside Biomedical Inc is for a loss of 3 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Clearside Biomedical Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $1.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.13 -0.13 Met 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -58.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.12 0.16 0.31 Beat 95.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.08 -0.08 Met 5.9 Jun. -0.13 -0.13 -0.11 Beat 14.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -32.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.11 -0.11 -0.14 Missed -22.8 Sep. 30 2020 -0.11 -0.12 -0.05 Beat 57.1 This summary was machine generated November 7 at 17:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Is Tether (USDT) an independent blockchain?
ETH (Ether), SOL, and ADA are native tokens of their respective independent blockchains. Tether -- the biggest stablecoin by market cap -- ranks only below Bitcoin and Ether in the broader cryptoverse. The two terms -- blockchain and cryptocurrency -- are often mentioned together. Bitcoin, for example, popularised not only...
