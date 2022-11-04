Harry Styles Concert In L.A. Postponed ‘Due to Band Illness’

Harry Styles ’ scheduled concert Friday night (Nov. 4) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been pushed back by two days, after a bandmate became unwell.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” reads an official statement from the venue, the date is rescheduled to Sunday (Nov. 6) “due to band illness.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

The message continues, “All additional show dates will play as scheduled,” noting an email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more information.

Styles has made the Forum his house for a weeks-long mini residency, spanning 15 shows and wrapping Nov. 15. The British pop singer kicked off the North American leg of his trek in August, and moved into the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Oct. 24 .

Styles’ Love On Tour is in support of Harry’s House , his third solo album release after One Direction split. Harry’s House has been a critical and commercial hit. The album logged six weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and its single “As It Was” dominated the national survey for an impressive 10 weeks. It’s not just the fans who tuned in. Harry’s House was also shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, which spotlights the year’s best albums from the U.K. and Ireland.

In the United States, Harry’s House checked in for two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (all three of his LPs have hit the summit), and “As I Was” ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping 15 weeks. Along the way, he made history with three tracks in the Pop Airplay Chart’s top 10 .

Central and South America Love On Tour dates come next, then Styles returns to Australia and New Zealand in February-March 2023 for a run of stadium shows, followed by more dates across the U.K. and Europe.