Zacks.com

PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

PYPL - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%. However, the figure declined 2% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $6.85 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 12% on an FX-neutral basis and 11% on a reported basis....
Zacks.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of dental products...
Zacks.com

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

KMI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents per share. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $5,177 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com

CNX Resources (CNX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

CNX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 72 cents by 175%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 74 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ third-quarter revenues of $476 million missed the Zacks...
Zacks.com

FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
Zacks.com

SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

SKYW - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents but declined 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues of $789.4 million missed...
Zacks.com

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com

Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline

EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com

Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat

MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com

FLEETCOR (FLT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.24 per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $4.15-$4.25.
Zacks.com

Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
Zacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...

