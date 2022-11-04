RPM - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 2.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RPM International due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

1 DAY AGO