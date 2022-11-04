ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Court Rejects Requests to Block Albertsons' Dividend Payout

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal court on Tuesday denied requests to temporarily block Albertsons Companies Inc's $4 billion dividend payment to shareholders before closing of the proposed merger with Kroger Co, but the payout remained blocked due to another court order. The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
24/7 Wall St.

Arkansas' Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bring Me The News

U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
US News and World Report

Potential Railroad Strike Delayed Until Early December

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
US News and World Report

California Powerball Player to Claim Record $2 Billion Jackpot

ATLANTA (Reuters) -A Powerball player in California holds the only winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion jackpot, the lottery game's website said on Tuesday, ending a string of 40 drawings that produced no winners and pushed the top prize into record territory. The ticket holder, whose identity was not...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy