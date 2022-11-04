Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Court Rejects Requests to Block Albertsons' Dividend Payout
(Reuters) - A U.S. federal court on Tuesday denied requests to temporarily block Albertsons Companies Inc's $4 billion dividend payment to shareholders before closing of the proposed merger with Kroger Co, but the payout remained blocked due to another court order. The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
The Cities and States Where People Are Most Behind on Rent
Catching up on a missed rent payment isn’t easy. As renters fall further behind, the outlook gets worse. Moving to a cheaper place isn’t likely an option: median asking rents for available apartments were up 15% nationwide in June, according to Redfin (RDFN) . For example, in California,...
Arkansas' Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims
Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state and local lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid pain drugs, potentially bringing years of litigation close to the finish line.
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal...
U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
California could soon become the world’s fourth largest economy. As the governor is fond of saying, “Eat your heart out, Texas.”
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Business Insider
Opendoor says it will cut 550 employees as the $1.5 billion home-flipping company struggles to turn a profit
Opendoor announced that it will lay off 18% of its staff, a total of about 550 workers. The downsizing comes as the firm has struggled in recent months to sell homes profitably. During third quarter the firm offered generous incentives to drum up sales, eating into its bottom line. Eric...
US News and World Report
Potential Railroad Strike Delayed Until Early December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company have been charged in a securities fraud case
Former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and former Helios and Matheson CEO Ted Farnsworth have been charged.
restaurant-hospitality.com
Tip credit is eliminated in Washington, D.C.; another state passes a $15 minimum wage
The day after Election Day, while many Congressional races are still tight in some states, voters made major decisions on tip credits, minimum wages, and labor organization across the country. Here are the ballot measures results you should know about, and how the restaurant industry is reacting. Tip credit is...
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible to Receive Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Are you a current or former T-Mobile customer? You may be eligible for part of a mammoth $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of users' personal information. A class action suit filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri merged at...
US News and World Report
California Powerball Player to Claim Record $2 Billion Jackpot
ATLANTA (Reuters) -A Powerball player in California holds the only winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion jackpot, the lottery game's website said on Tuesday, ending a string of 40 drawings that produced no winners and pushed the top prize into record territory. The ticket holder, whose identity was not...
Salesforce is planning to slash as many as 2,500 jobs, according to a report
Earlier this year, the cloud software provider slowed hiring and put a hold on recruiting for some open roles, Insider reported.
Comments / 0