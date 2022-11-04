ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly

She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

U.S. Senate race tilts toward Marco Rubio

TALLAHASSEE - With a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement, U.S. Rep. Val Demings not that long ago was viewed as the ideal Democratic candidate to topple U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this year.An upset win by Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to Congress in 2016, could help resuscitate the Democratic Party in Florida, where Republicans have controlled the Legislature, the governor's office and most Cabinet seats for more than two decades. But as she crisscrosses the state in the run-up to Tuesday's election, Demings faces a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges, including one that is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy