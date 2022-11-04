Read full article on original website
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
Poll shows Mullin, Lankford with big leads in races for Oklahoma's US Senate seats
Republican Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin hold big leads in a new poll and in fundraising for the two U.S. Senate seats on the Nov. 8 ballot in Oklahoma, as Democratic candidates face long historical odds and headwinds created by President Joe Biden’s low approval in the state.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
'He's the reason we're in this mess ...' Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Walker mocks Schumer
A day after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, Warnock's opponent, Herschel Walker, mocked Schumer and continued to deny allegations that he paid for former girlfriends' abortions during a campaign stop in Statesboro. Walker stumped in front of Anderson's General Store, a...
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
Utah: can an ex-CIA independent oust an incumbent Republican senator?
The race between Evan McMullin and Senator Mike Lee in the reliably red state is tightening as Democrats stand aside
In CT U.S. Senate race, Blumenthal runs on decades-long record
Opponent Leora Levy calls him "out of touch," but Sen. Richard Blumenthal is promoting his legislative history as he runs for reelection.
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
Vote 2022: Biden and Trump on ballot in Connecticut’s U.S. Senate race
With just four days until voters head to the polls, Republican Leora Levy is scrambling to close Sen. Richard Blumenthal's double-digit lead in the polls. But in many ways, Connecticut's U.S. Senate race is less focused on them – and more on Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley race for US Senate could determine who controls Congress
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 midterm election less than a week away, the race for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat between Republican Rep. Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley is among the most contentious in the whole country. The race is to fill the seat that will be...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran faces off against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran is running against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is a largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election...
U.S. Senate race tilts toward Marco Rubio
TALLAHASSEE - With a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement, U.S. Rep. Val Demings not that long ago was viewed as the ideal Democratic candidate to topple U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this year.An upset win by Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to Congress in 2016, could help resuscitate the Democratic Party in Florida, where Republicans have controlled the Legislature, the governor's office and most Cabinet seats for more than two decades. But as she crisscrosses the state in the run-up to Tuesday's election, Demings faces a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges, including one that is...
