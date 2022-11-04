ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper

The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers

For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Astros' Yordan Alvarez makes postseason history with 450-foot go-ahead HR in Game 6

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has come huge in some big spots this postseason. On the biggest stage, Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night, he did it again. With the Astros trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, Alvarez smashed a titanic 450-foot go-ahead home run over the batter's eye at Minute Maid Park to give Houston a 3-1 lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way

The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Patrick Mahomes goes full Superman on three-play sequence

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get anything going after scoring nine early points Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. In fact, Tennessee’s defense held the Chiefs without a point for seven consecutive possessions. The Chiefs were frustrated. Their fans were booing. It wasn’t a great look for a team that was two-touchdown home favorites.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers threw shade at Lions despite losing to them

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite losing to them. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit in Week 9. The Packers quarterback went 23-for-43 for 291 yards, a touchdown and a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. The loss dropped Green Bay to 3-6...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio's interview

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio recently sat down for a Q&A interview, which was led by play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson. Anderson did have a few questions of his own, but it was primarily a session directed at answering fan questions. As expected, Attanasio was rather noncommittal regarding the teams “economic reality” in terms of free-agent spending and contract extensions. However, he did reveal some things regarding David Stearns’ future, upcoming rule changes and his thoughts on the team’s current group of prospects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022

The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

