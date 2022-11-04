ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

News Channel Nebraska

Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lbhsnews.com

Student Senate votes to change graduation robe policy

Earlier this year, Laguna Beach High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) looked at switching graduation robe colors from the traditional maroon for male students and white for female students. “Non-binary people or people figuring out their gender identity should be able to choose.” said senior Mara Williams. In...
uclabruins.com

UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Orange County North Basin Superfund presentation by Environmental Protection Agency

Orange County North Basin Superfund presentation by Environmental Protection Agency will be held at 6pm on Nov 7, 2022 at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton. ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Women’s Transitional Living Center Is Putting Out the Welcome Sign

Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County and the third oldest in the nation, will hold its annual open house on Nov. 17 from 4 -7 PM. WTLC is located at 201E. Amerige in Fullerton. Light refreshments will be served. R.S.V.P. to Elia Renteria at ERenteria@wtlc.org or 714-992-1939, ext. 137.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MaxPreps

Greatest high school football teams to never win a national championship

For the past three non-COVID high school football seasons, one matchup has made the difference in determining the national champion – Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Traditional Trinity League rivals, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet at least once every year and...
SANTA ANA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project

On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

OCTA buses to resume service on Monday through Tuesday even without a contract

Due to the upcoming election, the buses in Orange County will be in service again. A contract dispute has resulted in the ongoing strike impacting Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) maintenance workers. But the picket lines will be lifted Monday and Tuesday to allow riders to get to the polls to vote.Negotiations between the OCTA and the workers' union will resume Sunday through Monday.
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning

At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

