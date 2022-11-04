Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
College football rankings: USC moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll
USC was frustrated with its defensive performance in Saturday's 41-35 win over Cal - but the college football poll voters didn't seem to notice. The Trojans moved up to No. 8 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday. USC racked up over 500 yards of offense against Cal, and Caleb ...
Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy offers structure, routine for students looking for positive focus
Self-respect, accountability and focus: a life-changing local academy run by the National Guard has positive impact on students working toward a brighter future
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
News Channel Nebraska
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
lbhsnews.com
Student Senate votes to change graduation robe policy
Earlier this year, Laguna Beach High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) looked at switching graduation robe colors from the traditional maroon for male students and white for female students. “Non-binary people or people figuring out their gender identity should be able to choose.” said senior Mara Williams. In...
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
Race for Congressional District 47 in Orange County heats up
While District 47 is equally split between Republicans and Democrats, incumbent Katie Porter and business owner Scott Baugh each believe they have momentum on their side heading into Election Day.
fullertonobserver.com
Orange County North Basin Superfund presentation by Environmental Protection Agency
Orange County North Basin Superfund presentation by Environmental Protection Agency will be held at 6pm on Nov 7, 2022 at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton. ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
fullertonobserver.com
Women’s Transitional Living Center Is Putting Out the Welcome Sign
Nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), the oldest domestic violence program in Orange County and the third oldest in the nation, will hold its annual open house on Nov. 17 from 4 -7 PM. WTLC is located at 201E. Amerige in Fullerton. Light refreshments will be served. R.S.V.P. to Elia Renteria at ERenteria@wtlc.org or 714-992-1939, ext. 137.
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
Slain UCLA student Brianna Kupfer's alleged killer plans to represent himself at trial
The Los Angeles man charged with the gruesome slaying of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer earlier this year plans to represent himself at trial, Fox News Digital has learned.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
MaxPreps
Greatest high school football teams to never win a national championship
For the past three non-COVID high school football seasons, one matchup has made the difference in determining the national champion – Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Traditional Trinity League rivals, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet at least once every year and...
newportbeachindy.com
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
OCTA buses to resume service on Monday through Tuesday even without a contract
Due to the upcoming election, the buses in Orange County will be in service again. A contract dispute has resulted in the ongoing strike impacting Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) maintenance workers. But the picket lines will be lifted Monday and Tuesday to allow riders to get to the polls to vote.Negotiations between the OCTA and the workers' union will resume Sunday through Monday.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
