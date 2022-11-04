ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy