ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of […]
MARSHALL, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The White Oak High School volleyball team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on November 05, 2022, 09:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOUNT VERNON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
LINDALE, TX
KTBS

Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement released Sunday morning. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person,...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage

Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus

TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
MARSHALL, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Pastor Larry G. Raven

Pastor Larry G. Raven was born January 30, 1945, in Elysian Fields, Texas to the parentage of Timothy and Georgia Raven. He was the fifth of twelve children born into this loving and hard-working family. He attended grade schools in the Elysian Fields community and graduated from Booker T. Washington...
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy