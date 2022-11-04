Read full article on original website
FREE READ: District Champion Jefferson Bulldogs to face Mineola in Round 1 of Texas High School Football Playoffs
The Jefferson Bulldogs will open the Texas High School Football playoffs Friday, Nov. 11 against Mineola. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill High School, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. District...
‘Shock and disbelief’ Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of […]
Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice
East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is set to host its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Bergfeld Park. “The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. The […]
The Green St. Bridge Stopped Another Truck In It’s Tracks In Longview, Texas
There are all kinds of warning devices on the approach to a famous low underpass railroad bridge in downtown Longview. This bridge is decked out with flashing lights, hanging tubes, markings on the bridge of its height, and signs on poles approaching the bridge and drivers still ignore all the warning signs.
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
KTBS
Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement released Sunday morning. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person,...
KLTV
Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage
Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus
TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Pastor Larry G. Raven
Pastor Larry G. Raven was born January 30, 1945, in Elysian Fields, Texas to the parentage of Timothy and Georgia Raven. He was the fifth of twelve children born into this loving and hard-working family. He attended grade schools in the Elysian Fields community and graduated from Booker T. Washington...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 2 p.m. Central TV: ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
