Hempfield Township, PA

Hempfield captures fourth straight district volleyball title

By Jared Phillips
 3 days ago

Landisville, P.A. (WHTM) — Hempfield was looking for yet another District III title in Volleyball Thursday night — their fourth consecutive to be exact — but a tough Wilson team stood in their way.

The Bulldogs took the first set, but two straight set wins by the Black Knights had them on the cusp of a district title. Wilson battled back to force a fifth set, but Hempfield held on with a 15-13 fifth set win to take home their fourth straight district title.

