Harrisburg, PA

Lower Dauphin wins first-ever district title

By Nick Petraccione
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Dauphin girls soccer team won the first District lll Class 3A championship in their history, defeating Greencastle-Antrim 2-0 on Thursday night in Harrisburg.

Senior Katelyn Economopoulos and freshman Hannah Sanson scored in the Falcon’s win. Leading up to the game, Lower Dauphin was 0-3 in district title games and they were hungry to end the draught.

“We knew this year we had the determination and the team connectivity to win districts,” said Economopoulos. “We just wanted it. We had that determination and drive to make it to the finals and to make history for our school.”

Now the sights are set on writing more Falcon history.

“Districts is great, but we want a state championship too. And we’re not done, we are still hungry, and we are ready to go. So we are going to keep working these next couple of days in practice until we get to our first round and we are just going to prove to everyone that we are here to win,” said Economopoulos.

The Falcons will open up the Class 3A state tournament on Wednesday Nov. 8 and are waiting to find out their opponent.

