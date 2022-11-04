SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced Cpl. Brian Nuzum has been named the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer of the Year. Nuzum, who has 27 years of service with the agency, is currently assigned to Mineral County, where he is an active outdoorsman and engaged in his community, taking students to state, national and world archery tournaments and serving as a volunteer coach at Petersburg High School.

MINERAL COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO