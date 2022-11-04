ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Cpl. Brian Nuzum earns Natural Resources Police officer of year

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced Cpl. Brian Nuzum has been named the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer of the Year. Nuzum, who has 27 years of service with the agency, is currently assigned to Mineral County, where he is an active outdoorsman and engaged in his community, taking students to state, national and world archery tournaments and serving as a volunteer coach at Petersburg High School.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
$40K Save the Music Foundation grant enhances arts at school

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Next fall, the Mannington Middle School band will have brand-new instruments, thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The school’s student body gathered recently in the auditorium to listen to their band perform and to thank the WVDACH...
MANNINGTON, WV
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Debra Boyles Darway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
WILSONBURG, WV
Birth announcements

BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Barbour Chamber Members of Month: Museum & Health Department

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Health Department and the Barbour County Historical Museum are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for November. Located in the restored railroad depot near the covered bridge in downtown Philippi, the museum has survived two major floods...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

