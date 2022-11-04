Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Blevins keeps learning, improving his airbrush talent for national audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wesley Blevins’ confidence can be seen throughout Cruiz Custom Airbrush. Helmets, portraits, costumes, license plates and more adorn the Bridgeport business’s walls, all showcasing Blevins’ talent that he has improved upon during nearly 30 years in business.
WVNews
Veterans Day parades return to Clarksburg; continuing throughout North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American flags and patriotism will both be on display throughout North Central West Virginia this week during Veterans Day parades. Meuse-Argonne VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg has coordinated Veterans Day activities to be held in the downtown area Friday that will be highlighted by a parade that starts at noon.
WVNews
Cpl. Brian Nuzum earns Natural Resources Police officer of year
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced Cpl. Brian Nuzum has been named the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer of the Year. Nuzum, who has 27 years of service with the agency, is currently assigned to Mineral County, where he is an active outdoorsman and engaged in his community, taking students to state, national and world archery tournaments and serving as a volunteer coach at Petersburg High School.
WVNews
$40K Save the Music Foundation grant enhances arts at school
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Next fall, the Mannington Middle School band will have brand-new instruments, thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The school’s student body gathered recently in the auditorium to listen to their band perform and to thank the WVDACH...
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
WVNews
The season of giving: North Central West Virginia charities preparing for holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With November’s arrival, charities everywhere will begin an end-of-the-year push to fill up food pantries for Thanksgiving, collect Christmas gifts and gather monetary donations in time for the holiday season. In Clarksburg, The Mustard Seed provides food, clothing and housewares to the community...
WVNews
Debra Boyles Darway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
WVNews
Birth announcements
BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Retired Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett reflects on his time in the Korean War
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett is a veteran of the Korean War whose tour lasted from 1951 through 1952. Originally from Nutter Fort, he now resides in Walkersville in Lewis County.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on new public works, utilities union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council will vote this on an updated contract with the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union. City Manager Valerie Means said Fairmont employs 54 of the union’s members, all working in either the...
WVNews
Barbour Chamber Members of Month: Museum & Health Department
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Health Department and the Barbour County Historical Museum are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for November. Located in the restored railroad depot near the covered bridge in downtown Philippi, the museum has survived two major floods...
Comments / 0