Red-hot Oak Grove runs away from Northwest Rankin 42-24

FLOWOOD — Oak Grove is getting hot at the right time.

Behind a potent rushing attack and the play of quarterback Anthony Maddox the Warriors got past Northwest Rankin 42-24 in the regular season finale on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium.

Oak Grove (9-2) will host Biloxi in the First Round of the MHSAA Class 6A football playoffs next Friday night, while Northwest Rankin (4-6) will travel to Ocean Springs .

“I thought we played really well offensively in the first half we played fast and executed like we’re capable. In the second half we didn’t finish like we need too,” said Oak Grove coach Drew Causey. “Defensively we played well for the most part and we got out of here injury and now it’s onto the playoffs.”

Oak Grove scored on their first four drives of the game.

The Warriors marched right down the field on the opening drive as Southern Miss commit J.Q. Gray capped off a 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:46 left in the first quarter to give Oak Grove a 7-0 lead.

Northwest Rankin scored on their opening drive as Christian Baglione hit a 21-yard field goal with 4:37 left in the first quarter to cut the Oak Grove lead 7-3.

The Warriors responded as Maddox faked the handoff and scampered 26 yards to the end zone to extend the Oak Grove lead to 14-3 with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.

Gray added his second touchdown run of the night, this one from two yards out to give the Warriors a 21-3 lead with 10:11 left in the second quarter.

On Oak Grove’s next possession, Maddox found Jordan Milsap on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give Oak Grove a 28-3 lead with 7:49 left in the second quarter.

Northwest Rankin cut the lead to 28-10 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Wes White to Brendan Brown.

Nehemiah Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown to give Oak Grove a 35-10 lead with 4:15 left in the second quarter.

Tripp Weakley added a 34-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left in the third quarter for Northwest Rankin to cut the lead 35-17.

Kylin Champagne scored on a 13-yard run with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter to give Oak Grove a 42-17 lead.

Champagne had 169 yards rushing on a 20 carries with a touchdown for Oak Grove. The Warriors rushed for 229 yards total.

“Anthony played great tonight especially pulling the ball and running and Champagne ran the ball great and the o-line did well and that’s something we got to have,” Causey said. “It’s huge that we’re playing with a lot of momentum right now and we’re a young team and the guys are starting to figure it out. I like our chances to make a run.”

Maddox had 105 yards passing with a touchdown and 57 yards rushing for the Warriors.

“Came out with a lot of energy in the first half and played with a lot of enthusiasm and intensity,” Maddox said. “Kylin played great tonight and this was a great team win overall. Momentum is big going into the playoffs and it’s my first year being starting quarterback, so we will prepare and be ready.”

Javien Crump had a 32-yard touchdown pass from White in the fourth quarter for Northwest Rankin to cut the lead to 42-24

White had 136 yards passing to lead the Cougars.

“We did a lot of things wrong and they did a lot of things right in the first half and as good as they are and as talented as they are you can’t afford to do anything wrong,” said Northwest Rankin coach Devin Cooper. “They are a really good team and disappointed of how we played early. Proud of these guys for fighting all year and now we’re in the playoffs and now have to find away to get ready for Ocean Springs.”