Starkville, MS

Starkville edges Grenada to grab final playoff spot in Region 2 (Photos)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — The Starkville Yellowjackets clinched the final playoff spot in Region 2-6A with a 21-14 win over the Grenada Chargers Thursday night.

The Jackets (8-3, 4-3 in Region 2) won their final four games of the regular season to earn the playoff berth after starting 0-3 in district play. They will face the Southaven Chargers in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Check out a photo gallery from Friday night's game below, and check out the featured video to hear from quarterback Trey Petty and wide receiver Stonka Burnside.

You can also check out the Full 6A Playoff Bracket here .

Photos by Austin Frayser

