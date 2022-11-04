What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the college and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil...
Johnson City Press
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
wjhl.com
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday …. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Meet Tri-Cities’ Vol fans who not only wear orange …. Meet Tri-Cities’ Vol fans who...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Board of Trustees to hold public quarterly meeting Nov. 18
East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting and several committee meetings on Friday, Nov. 18. All meetings will be conducted in person at the D.P. Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room.
‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
Johnson City Press
Betsy Band wins state marching band championship
ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since 2016, the Elizabethton High School Marching Band has won the state championship. The 41st Tennessee Division II State Marching Band championship was held at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna on Saturday and Saturday night. There were 20 bands competing in Division II, which is for high schools with enrollments of 500 to 1,000. Elizabethton not only was named grand champions, but also won first place in percussion, first place in color guard, first place in drum major, first place in visual, first place in general effect, and first place in music. In addition to the group accomplishments, senior flute player Grace Whitten was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs plays at Rye Cove, Gate City hosts Ridgeview in key contests
The Battle of Scott County is back. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Johnson City Press
Project Thanksgiving needs your help to feed local families
KINGSPORT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on television, in stores, even in some homes, and it seems there are two schools of thought on the matter. It seems folks are either decking the halls (firing up the Christmas music and movies, decorating the house and putting up the tree) or shouting, “Hold up, can we not skip Thanksgiving, please?”.
Johnson City Press
TCAT Elizabethton will salute one of its students on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — Ever since World War II there has been a tradition of veterans completing their service in the armed forces and enrolling in college, where their maturity made them excellent students as they prepared for the rest of their lives as productive members of society. As another Veterans...
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
Johnson City Press
Daniel Boone boys finish fourth at Class AAA cross country meet; D-B girls are sixth
HENDERSONVILLE — With a pair of top-20 individuals, Daniel Boone finished fourth out of 24 teams in the TSSAA Class AAA state cross country meet Friday at Sanders Ferry Park. Alex Quackenbush placed seventh overall with a 15:53 run and Bryson Lewis, at 16:27, was 19th as Boone was...
Johnson City Press
Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art
NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
Johnson City Press
Register to ring offers easy signup for Salvation Army's Red Kettles
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs volunteers to help fill the air with the sounds of the season. The Red Kettle Campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 18, with three locations (Belk, Ben Franklin and Hobby Lobby) and revs up to full speed on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City unveils historic marker commemorating local bluegrass record label
For East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, Friday was the culmination of years of work. It was 2016 when Olson and other researchers from ETSU began digging into the history of bluegrass record label Rich-R-Tone Records, which was founded in Johnson City in 1946 — the same year historians believe the first bluegrass records were recorded in Nashville. On Friday, Olson was on hand as Johnson City and ETSU unveiled a state historical marker commemorating Rich-R-Tone Records near Founders Park, close to where it once stood.
Johnson City Press
Progressive Dinner brings all the history you can eat
The food served at the Heritage Alliance’s upcoming Progressive Dinner in Jonesborough will be fresh, but the history will be well-aged and rich. Now in its 44th year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. It’s become a traditional start to the holiday season for many in East Tennessee and nearby states.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City. THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
bristoltn.org
Public invited to help plan future of West State Street
Community members are invited to assist the City of Bristol Tennessee in redeveloping West State Street as a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth by offering their suggestions during a public session scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The Open House will be held from 6 to 7 p.m....
Johnson City Press
Johnson City moves forward with dog park design process
Johnson City is one step closer to a new dog park after the City Commission on Thursday awarded design contracts for both the dog park and an adjoining bicycle pump track. In total, designing the two parks will cost the city $66,725 — $45,725 for the dog park and $21,000 for the pump track. American Ramp Company was selected to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.
Comments / 0