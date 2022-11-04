Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr anticipates Warriors rebounding from winless road trip
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what Klay Thompson called a "road trip from hell," theGolden State Warriorsmade history as the first defending champion to start the season 0-6 on the road. But as they return home to San Francisco, they are maintaining a positive attitude. Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted the...
Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman says he and the Nets superstar want to own and operate an NBA team
Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant, who are involved in sports ownership in soccer and pickleball through their company 35 Ventures, have their eyes set on the NBA one day.
Kawhi Leonard 'progressing well' but no time frame for return
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard has been participating in individual workouts, but there is "really not a time frame" for the LA Clippers star's return at the moment. Leonard missed his seventh straight game because of right knee injury management Sunday night when the Clippers played the Utah Jazz. The former two-time NBA Finals MVP is also expected to miss Monday's game against Cleveland, and his return to the court remains uncertain.
Kevin Durant wants Nets to 'move past' Kyrie Irving incident
WASHINGTON -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said the fallout from Kyrie Irving's social media posts that centered on an antisemitic book and movie is an "unfortunate situation" that "just sucks all around for everybody and hopefully we can move past it." Irving was suspended by the Nets on Thursday...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- - Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. "Finding ways to...
Guards Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson will rev up USC in the absence of 7-footers
Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson must transform USC from a team dominated by seven-footers into one built around swift, experienced guards.
NFL legend Michael Irvin has 'no doubt' who the Most Improved Player is: 'It's not even close'
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin knew immediately who the Most Improved Player in the league is right now when asked by Fox News Digital.
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
