LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard has been participating in individual workouts, but there is "really not a time frame" for the LA Clippers star's return at the moment. Leonard missed his seventh straight game because of right knee injury management Sunday night when the Clippers played the Utah Jazz. The former two-time NBA Finals MVP is also expected to miss Monday's game against Cleveland, and his return to the court remains uncertain.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO