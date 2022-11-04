Do you work from home? Are you a stay-at-home parent? Retired? We have the perfect dog for you! Meet Bryne!. Bryne is a 5-year-old, 50 lb mixed breed dog, possibly a hound, shepherd, and boxer. He is easygoing, friendly, and eager to please. Bryne loves to go for car rides! He enjoys walking, hiking, swimming, and playing with a flirt pole. We also believe Bryne would excel at agility. Bryne has done well with other dogs he has met on his walks, and he has shown interest in them and occasionally some over-excitement but has been redirectible back to his walk. While Byrne does enjoy outdoor activities, he also loves to lay by your feet, next to you on the furniture or on his dog bed while you do chores, work, read a book or watch TV. Bryne loves to play with soft squeaky toys. He loves to play fetch outside or inside with his toys. Bryne is very smart and has excelled at basic training. He has quickly learned and performs sit, down, touch, and wait. He also has a solid recall to his name. He is a great companion and loves attention, most especially belly rubs.

3 DAYS AGO