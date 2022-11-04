Read full article on original website
How to save money on pet care as the cost of living rises
Owning a pet can be an expensive business. From food to vet care, there are a range of obligatory outgoings, and with the soaring cost of living, many owners are worried about meeting the costs of looking after their pets. According to a survey of 4,000 people carried out for...
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Cat Awaiting Adoption at Florida 'PetSmart' for Nearly 200 Days Is Heartbreaking
TikTok user @p1antboy has noticed one animal, in particular, every time she's at a Florida PetSmart - a beautiful cat named Cleo. At first, Cleo wouldn't even interact with her. The poor kitty was so sad and depressed. Now, Cleo accepts all the love this TikToker brings every time she visits.
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Reviewers Say Even Cats Love This Bestselling Cat Carrier Backpack, Which Is Nearly 40% Off Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Don’t you wish you could bring your cat everywhere and anywhere? Well, you can — and you don’t have to subject her to the inside of a claustrophobic cat carrier. This clear bubble carrier from Amazon is a favorite among both pet parents and cats because it’s as comfy to wear as it is cozy for your cat to hang out in! The Expandable Cat Backpack Carrier from Halinfer has over 4,500 five-star reviews from pet parents who love how convenient...
Away from home? How to make sure your pets are well cared for
One of the most difficult parts of planning a trip is finding great pet care when your dog or cat can't go with you. Options include hiring a professional pet sitter to come into your home once or twice a day, boarding your pet in a pet sitter's home, leaving pets at a boarding kennel or veterinary clinic or swapping pet care with a trustworthy neighbor or friend. All have pros and cons. Here's what to consider.
This $9 Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have the things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But...
PETS+ Big Survey: Pet Retailers Sold the Most of These Treat Brands in 2021
Editor’s note: In our first-ever Big Survey, we asked independent pet retailers and service providers to answer 69 questions about how they do business and the industry itself. These owners and top managers — 520 to be exact, from across the U.S. and Canada — shared all in the anonymous survey conducted online from mid-August through October.
Adorable moment dog meets newborn baby and completely falls in love
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog meets her newborn human sibling - and completely falls in love with him. Ellie and Neil Harrison, from Virginia, US, were excited for their pup Reyna to meet their baby Harry after bringing him home from the hospital at three days old. Reyna...
Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special
As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
Meet Bryne, the 5-Year-Old Eager to Please Dog!
Do you work from home? Are you a stay-at-home parent? Retired? We have the perfect dog for you! Meet Bryne!. Bryne is a 5-year-old, 50 lb mixed breed dog, possibly a hound, shepherd, and boxer. He is easygoing, friendly, and eager to please. Bryne loves to go for car rides! He enjoys walking, hiking, swimming, and playing with a flirt pole. We also believe Bryne would excel at agility. Bryne has done well with other dogs he has met on his walks, and he has shown interest in them and occasionally some over-excitement but has been redirectible back to his walk. While Byrne does enjoy outdoor activities, he also loves to lay by your feet, next to you on the furniture or on his dog bed while you do chores, work, read a book or watch TV. Bryne loves to play with soft squeaky toys. He loves to play fetch outside or inside with his toys. Bryne is very smart and has excelled at basic training. He has quickly learned and performs sit, down, touch, and wait. He also has a solid recall to his name. He is a great companion and loves attention, most especially belly rubs.
Blind, Toothless Cat Bringing Mom a 'Present' Breaks Our Hearts
Both the gorgeous cats owned by TikTok user @Moetblindcat are blind. Moet is also missing his teeth. Both cats were rescued and treated after being horribly neglected and having the flu. Now they live a safe and happy life, and their blindness doesn't keep them from showing each other the sweetest affections.
Senior Dog 'Teaching' Golden Retriever Pup To Listen to Birds Melts Hearts
The internet was left in tears by an elderly dog, teaching its little puppy sister how to appreciate the "little things in life," including the peaceful sounds of nature and its creatures. In a video shared on TikTok on Monday by the pets' owner, under the username Sashasbucketlist, the two...
QSM Diagnostics and Mella Pet Care Integrate Platforms for Infection Testing
(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO, IL — Mella Pet Care, an ecosystem of health monitoring solutions for veterinarians and pet parents, announced its integration with QSM Diagnostics, a medical device company that develops instruments and test kits for bacterial identification, resulting in faster recovery with targeted treatment. This collaboration will allow users to employ a singular platform to ease the adoption of new technologies into veterinary clinics.
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
Chewy Black Friday Deals 2022 To Spoil Your Furry Friend
I’m the mom of a picky kitty and a deals expert, so Chewy sales give me the chance to experiment with new toys and treats to satisfy Nancy’s whims. Chewy Black Friday has already launched some of the best pet deals, so I compiled a list of the best savings to satisfy any animal.
