At Sioux City event, former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege'

Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’
Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the...
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump
Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Pro-Trump rally speaker says that 'angel of death' is coming for Lindsey Graham and Democrats before end of the year
A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.
Trump Reportedly Has One Big Condition for Jan. 6 Committee Testimony
After the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted in favor of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, he’s been telling those in his orbit he’s not opposed to the idea. “The former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions,” The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported on Thursday evening. “However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.” Not everyone in Trump’s circle is convinced that him testifying would be a wise idea, however. “He should not,” a Trump adviser who speaks regularly with the former president told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he will share his response to the subpoena Friday morning, while claiming the committee is “a giant scam, presided over by a group of Radical Left losers, and two failed Republicans.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.
Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected
Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
Life After The White House: Where Are Donald Trump's Children Now?
Nearly two years after their famous father, former President Donald Trump, bid adieu to the Oval Office, it seems the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s six children —Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump — have all gotten in back into the swing of life beyond the White House walls. From running business empires to saying “I do,” here’s what each of 45’s children has been up to since their first major foray in the political limelight. Donald Trump Jr. It seems Donald Jr., 44, who the former POTUS shared with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has followed in...
Trump should testify to the Jan. 6 committee because he has 'nothing to hide,' his lawyer says
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he should testify before the January 6 committee, saying he has "nothing to hide." Lawyer Alina Habba spoke on Tuesday night to right-wing TV network Newsmax, where host Eric Bolling asked about Trump's options following the subpoena formally issued by the committee on October 21.
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS: Trump rallies for support in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. Stay tuned for more photos.
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
New York judge orders independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization will be limited in its business activities for an indefinite period of time after a New York State judge ordered the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities. New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's...
KCCI.com
Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Thursday, during a rally in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump discussed the probability of running for president again. Trump was in Iowa rallying for Republican candidates on next week's midterm ballot. There were three Iowan candidates featured at the rally: Iowa Gov. Kim...
RNC wont pay Trump's legal bills if he launches another White House bid, chair says
The Republican National Committee would not pay legal bills for former President Donald Trump if he opts to launch a bid for the White House in 2024. "We cannot pay legal bills for any candidate that’s announced. So these are bills that came from the Letitia James lawsuit that started while he was president," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNN Sunday. "It was voted on by our executive committee for our former president, that this was a politically motivated investigation and that’s what it’s been."
Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
Trump’s Company Is Now Under Court Supervision
Former President Donald Trump can no longer run his business empire as he pleases without informing New York authorities of his plans, a New York judge ruled on Thursday. The decision means Trump must notify the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James before selling or transferring assets, following a warning from James’ office that Trump’s company appeared to be gearing up to transfer parts of his business empire outside the reach of her $250 million civil lawsuit.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
Trump tells Sioux City crowd he’s ‘very, very, very probably’ running in 2024
SIOUX CITY, Ia. (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — Former President Donald Trump, during a rally here Thursday, hinted at another run for the White House in 2024. “I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.”
Comments / 0