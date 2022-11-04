ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Owners Of White Lives Matter Trademark Want To Prevent Phrase From Being Used to Do Harm Like Kanye West (EXCLUSIVE)

By Allison Swan
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Munwx_0iyEaWDP00
Image Credit: Courtesy of Eric LaRokk/Civic Cipher

Kanye West sparked major backlash when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt for his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. Kanye’s use of the white supremacist phrase, categorized by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate slogan, pushed it back into the news. With the spotlight back on the toxic phrase, which originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the trademark owner chose to take a stand and reached out to the hosts of the racial justice-focused show Civic Cipher for help.

Ramses Ja, who co-hosts the show with Quinton Ward, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that he has “crossed paths” with Kanye over the years and remembers an “individual who once upon a time stood up for Black people… And since then I’ve seen the same individual try to pass off a confederate flag [as fashion].” In 2013 Kanye featured the flag, which has long been a symbol of hatred and racial divide, in merchandise for his “Yeezus” tour, seen here. But it was his attempt to profit off the “White Lives Matter” hate-slogan, in his October fashion show, that pushed an anonymous listener of Ramses and Quinton’s show to reach out and ask them to take over the trademark of the toxic phrase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQu0S_0iyEaWDP00
DJ’s Quinton Ward and Ramses Ja own the trademark to the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan. (Photo courtesy of Eric LaRokk/Civic Cipher)

“I can’t speak to their intentions, because this person wishes to remain anonymous and therefore our footprint with them is very minimal,” Ramses revealed, “but I have to assume that the reason that they owned the trademark in the first place was not necessarily to make money off of it, but it was to prevent other people from making money off of what is, in effect a really evil, mean spirited thing to profit off of. Because, and Q mentions this a lot, that phrase only exists to stand in opposition to the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter.’ At no point in history has it ever needed to be affirmed that white lives matter, we all know that the world treats that like that’s normal, that’s like saying the sky is blue.”

The Arizona based hip-hop DJs, turned racial justice activists, admitted the offer was “terrifying” at first. “It’s funny because we kind of laugh about it now, but back then we walked like six miles, just talking back and forth about all of the possible outcomes,” Quinton explained. “We didn’t want to offend people. We didn’t want to hurt people. Now, we get to be proud of what we’re trying to do, but it was scary, accepting the responsibility…Because conversations like the one that we’re having with you don’t always get to happen. A person reads a headline. They see our picture. That’s all they need, to feel how they’re going to feel. And to be associated with that term, when it’s something that is genuinely hurtful for a lot of people, there was a lot for us to think about…That was not an easy decision for us to make or a light responsibility for us to accept.”

As the owners of the trademark to the phrase that Kanye “injected back into popular culture,” the co-hosts intend to safeguard it from others profiting off of it, including Kanye. “The moment you see somebody selling anything that says [White Lives Matter] then they open themselves up to a lawsuit, and anybody who’s a decent enough businessman realizes that’s not what you want to do,” Ramses said. “So at present because no one has purchased the shirts from [Kanye], he actually gave them out for free [and avoided a lawsuit.]”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL0X0_0iyEaWDP00
Kanye West is seen surrounded by fans after his Oct. 3 Paris Fashion Week show. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Any efforts to stop people from profiting off of the “White Lives Matter” hate slogan will require lawyers, at a cost that Quinton and Ramses would welcome help in covering. “Anything we have to pay the lawyers comes out of pocket,” the radio hosts explained. “So anybody wants to support us on our way can do so on our website.” Their hour-long show, Civic Cipher on iHeartRadio, is available in podcast format on every major platform and on 30 stations across the country. Ramses and Quinton started the show in 2020, amidst the historic protests against police brutality and racism, with the aim of uniting people. “[The goal] is to bring people together, to inform people, to educate our allies, people that want to be better,” Ramses shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVTLf_0iyEaWDP00
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, who host the racial-justice radio show Civic Cipher, now own the trademark to the ‘White Lives Matter’ slogan. (Photo courtesy of Eric LaRokk/Civic Cipher)

“We give them the tools and the insight to be better…We talk about social justice issues,” he added. “We talk about issues that are important to Black and Brown communities. Of course we talk about instances of police violence, police brutality, police shootings, we talk about voter disenfranchisement, we talk about political things, we celebrate ebony excellence. And we present a different side to what many people consider to be Black culture.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Allegedly Praised Hitler In Meetings, Former Worker Claims In Court Docs

Kanye West allegedly went so far with his antisemitism that he praised Hitler in meetings, new court documents reveal. According to NBC News, the rapper, 45, paid out a settlement to an anonymous past employee who accused Ye of using antisemitic language around them while in the workplace. Per the docs obtained by the outlet, three past employees or associates alleged that he used antisemitic language on multiple occasions. Three more accused him of an antisemitic rant during an interview at the offices of TMZ in Los Angeles.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 1st Time Seen Speaking Since His Anti- Semitic Words At Saint’s Football Game

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, once again appear to be on speaking terms. The former lovebirds, who reportedly weren’t speaking after Kanye posted anti-Semitic tweets on Twitter, were photographed in the middle of what appeared to be a friendly conversation with each other while on the sidelines of their six-year-old son Saint‘s flag football game on Sunday. Their daughter North, 9, was also standing with them as they mingled at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume

Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
HollywoodLife

How Diddy Giving Elon Musk $10 Million Helped Him Buy Twitter & Earn Rapper ‘Seat At The Table’

Though Elon Musk‘s reported net worth is around $200 billion, it’s not like the controversial entrepreneur is Scrooge McDucking it by sleeping on a giant pile of cash. So, when he ultimately went through with the $44 billion deal, Musk, 51, used personal assets, investment funds, and bank loans to pay the price tag. One of the investors who chipped in to cover the cost was Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to TMZ. Diddy, 53, reportedly invested “north of $10 million” in the deal, according to the publication’s sources.
HollywoodLife

Kyrie Iriving Suspended By The Nets Indefinitely After He Fails To Apologize For Antisemtitic Doc

(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch

Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Her ‘Sweet, Funny’ Brother: ‘I Will Carry You With Me’

Hours after the death of pop star Aaron Carter, his twin sister Angel Conrad took to her Instagram to mourn the tragic loss. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote on Saturday, Oct. 5. “You will be missed dearly.” She continued, “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits She Was ‘Haunted’ By Justin Bieber Relationship In New Documentary

For most of her young life, Selena Gomez’s name has been synonymous with another: Justin Bieber. Their young love captivated a generation, and the highs and lows of their rollercoaster romance together was followed every step of the way through Instagram and social media. But the young pop star sorrowfully admits that the relationship has “haunted” her ever since it ended in her new documentary.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Twitter Account Mysteriously Disappears After Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO

Amber Heard‘s Twitter account is gone. That in and of itself may not be suspicious, but the timing definitely appears to be — Elon Musk, who Amber briefly dated in 2016, just took over the social media platform on October 27 in a multibillion-dollar deal. Per PEOPLE, as of Thursday, November 3, the actress’s previously active and verified account was simply gone from the platform. A search for it yields the message, “This account doesn’t exist.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Amber’s rep for comment, but hadn’t received a response by the time of this publication. Amber does still have a verified Instagram account with over 5 million followers.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Holds Her Mom’s Hand After Basketball Game: Photo

Jessica Simpson proved she was a doting mom once again as she was spotted supporting her daughter Maxwell at a basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer/reality star/fashion mogul looked every inch the glamourous icon in her black leather jacket, ripped denim jeans and black leather boots as she held on to the 10-year-old’s hand while leaving the sports complex.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Is Fabulous In Black Dress With Silver Chains At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

After Dolly Parton was involved in a bit of a controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary country singer appeared to brush it off like a professional and show up to the ceremony looking like a billion bucks! The “Jolene” hitmaker, 76, arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5 rocking a fabulous black dress embellished with chains and fringe, as she took over the red carpet alongside her 13 fellow nominees, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish, 20, & Jesse Rutherford, 31, Make Red Carpet Debut In Gucci Blanket & Matching PJs: Photos

Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, took their new romance to the red carpet for the first time on Saturday! The singer and her older beau happily posed together in Gucci pajama-inspired outfits, which included a long tan slip dress with the Gucci logo print for her and a button-down top and matching pants for him, at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, CA. They also posed while wrapped in a tan Gucci blanket together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
255K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy