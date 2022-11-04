Read full article on original website
Looking for Work? Hiring Event This Tuesday!
November 7, 2022 - Workforce Solutions is hosting a Hiring Event on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 1pm until 3pm at 145 Catco Drive, Center, Texas 75935. Those hiring at the event are Portacool, Omni Environmental, Pilgrim’s Pride, and AT Staffing. Employers will be on site!
Shelby, Surrounding Counties Included in Tornado Watch
November 4, 2022 - Tornado Watch outline update for WT 561 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman, OK 5:35pm CDT Friday, November 4, 2022. Tornado Watch 561 is in effect until 12am CDT for the following locations:. Texas Counties Included are:. Angelina, Bowie, Brazos, Burleson, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes,...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Bi-District Playoffs
Four of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took wins this past week. Joaquin had a bye week. This week begins the Bi-district round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. The Center Roughriders finished regular season play with a 70-28 road win at Brownsboro. They ended with a...
Shelbyville Varsity Football Playoffs
November 4, 2022 - Shelbyville vs. Centerville, Friday, November 11 at 7:30pm in Diboll. Shelbyville will be visitors. Tickets will be $5 and $3. All passes will be accepted.
Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville
November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
Shelby County Hosts Legislative Exchange Meeting
November 4, 2022 - County officials in Deep East Texas met Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to discuss local government concerns prior to the upcoming 88th legislative session in January. County officials in Deep East Texas met Tuesday to discuss local government concerns prior to the upcoming 88th legislative session in...
Aurora Concepts Offering New Bivalent Covid Booster on Fridays
November 4, 2022 - Aurora Concepts is offering the new Bivalent Covid boosters on Fridays from 8am until 4:30pm in the front clinic, Family Practice building. Aurora Concepts is located at 233 Hurst Street, Suite B in Center, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 936-591-8171. For more...
Roughriders VS Liberty Eylea Playoff Game; Center Hosting Newton, Hughes Springs
November 4, 2022 - The Roughriders will play Liberty Eylea at Hallsville High School on Friday, November 11, 2022. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 adults and students. Kickoff time is 7:30pm. Riders are the home team. Roughrider Stadium is hosting Newton versus Hughes Springs playoff game...
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 9 Agenda
November 4, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 9th day of November, 2022 at 9:30am in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
U.S. 96 Near CR 4350 Scene of Major Two-Vehicle Crash
Emergency personnel with multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist those involved i the incident. Center Fire Department personnel utilized Jaws-of-Life to help emergency medical services personnel extricate the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos,...
Joaquin VFD Responds to Three Calls Last Week
November 7, 2022 - Over the week of October 30 through November 5th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3 separate pages. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. On Monday morning a page was received for a semi trailer turned on its side at the intersection of...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Nov. 3
Stocker Cows: 500.00 to 1,050.00 limited selection. Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Sheriff's Department Arrests Center Man on Drug Charges
On November 3, 2022, a patrol deputy with the SCSO initiated a traffic stop on Highway 7 West for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana. Consent to search the vehicle was granted and the patrol deputy located a clear baggie with a large amount of a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines. The weight of the suspected drugs was 27.8 grams.
Center, Joaquin Volunteer Fire Departments Warns of Scam
The scam offers $10 off for a Center Volunteer Fire Department hoody and likewise in Joaquin. The text provides a website for the recipient to follow. Recipients are advised not to click this website, and the fire departments want all recipients to be aware this is in no way associated with them.
Bears Take District Title With 44-38 Road Win Over Bulldogs
The Timpson Bears varsity football team completed a perfect 10-0 regular season, as well as a 6-0 District 11 2A-1 season, by defeating the Garrison Bulldogs by a 44-38 score, on Thursday at GHS. Garrison finishes with a 4-2 conference mark. The game was the two teams ‘Battle of the Attoyac’ a yearly rivalry for these two schools.
