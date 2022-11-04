Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Trio of Hurricanes Named All-Peach Belt
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team had three players receive All-Peach Belt Conference honors for the 2022 season as announced by the league. It marks the second consecutive year GSW has placed three on the list. Forward Lucas Bedleg, midfielder Matteo Landais and defender Chris Salamatou earned second-team distinction this fall for the Hurricanes.
Fort Valley State upsets Albany State
The Wildcats ran all over the Golden Rams. The post Fort Valley State upsets Albany State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter and Schley County runners excel at Class A Division 2 State Meet
CARROLLTON, GA – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) and Schley County (SCHS) boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in high marks at the GHSA Class A Division 2 state meet in Carrollton, GA on Friday, November 4. The FC Lady Falcons finished in fifth place as...
WALB 10
Week 12: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See how each of your favorite teams finished out the last game of the regular season! Both GHSA and GIAA scores can be found below. FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 24, Northside 14. FINAL SCORE: Lee County 46, Tift County 14. FINAL SCORE: Westover 35, Shaw...
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Kiwanis Club hosts Sanford Bishop and Chris West
The Americus Kiwanis Club meets on Fridays at 1pm. As part of an ongoing intention to allow a voter an education on the candidates running for office, the club invited electoral candidates to serve as their program. Kiwanis has a long history of providing this for their members and guests, Both were in attendance for the latest forum.
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
WALB 10
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?. As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?. Dougherty Co. elections board denies extended early voting hours. Updated:...
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
WTVM
Harris County residents taking advantage of early voting in Georgia
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the final week of early in-person voting in Georgia and Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day to voice your vote before heading to the polls. For three weeks in every county across the state, voters have had the chance to vote before Tuesday’s election.
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WALB 10
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash
Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
WTVM
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
wfxl.com
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
wfxl.com
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
WALB 10
Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
Comments / 0