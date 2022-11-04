ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Questions The Timeline Of Christine & Kody's Relationship Troubles: 'I Remember What Was Going On'

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAaYp_0iyEZhVX00
@ROBYN_BROWNS_NEST/INSTAGRAM; @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Robyn Brown has a bone to pick with Christine when it comes to her timeline for how long she's been unhappy with her relationship with Kody .

The 50-year-old called it quits with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021, claiming she'd been considering a separation for a long time — even before the Browns made their way from Las Vegas, Nev. to Flagstaff, Ariz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK6RU_0iyEZhVX00
@christine_brownsw/Instagram

"They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time," Christine explained in a sneak peek for the Sunday, November 6, episode. "The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t very close anymore.’"

CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLIT

However, Robyn remembered their romance differently. "In Vegas? That's a lie," she said in a confessional. "I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So, either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4xUx_0iyEZhVX00
@ROBYN_BROWNS_NEST/INSTAGRAM

Christine — who shares Aspyn , 27, Mykelti , 26, Paedon , 24, Gwendlyn , 21, Ysabel , 19, and Truely , 12, with Kody — confessed she felt confused by Robyn's frustration with her timeline, noting she didn't understand "exactly why she’s saying that I’m lying," adding that they "did struggle in Vegas" with their relationship.

BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Robyn was undeterred from her recollection of their relationship, firmly insisting, "That's not true."

Robyn wasn't the only sister wife upset with Christine decision to leave plural marriage. Meri , who tied the knot with Kody in 1990, admitted that she felt "angry" with the mother-of-six for abandoning polygamy and their blended family.

"I feel like I understand where [Christine is] coming from," she said in a sneak peek. "I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt. I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family."

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fans are in shock as Elicia Clegg poses with Kody Brown

Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally. It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years

Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter Breaks Silence On His Brother Aaron's Untimely Death: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'

Nick Carter revealed he is utterly heartbroken by his little brother Aaron's shocking passing in a touching tribute the Backstreet Boys alum shared one day after the late pop star was found dead in his bathtub. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick captioned a series of sweet snapshots of himself and his sibling in their younger years.AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to...
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

150K+
Followers
4K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy