'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Questions The Timeline Of Christine & Kody's Relationship Troubles: 'I Remember What Was Going On'

Robyn Brown has a bone to pick with Christine when it comes to her timeline for how long she's been unhappy with her relationship with Kody .

The 50-year-old called it quits with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021, claiming she'd been considering a separation for a long time — even before the Browns made their way from Las Vegas, Nev. to Flagstaff, Ariz.

"They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time," Christine explained in a sneak peek for the Sunday, November 6, episode. "The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t very close anymore.’"

However, Robyn remembered their romance differently. "In Vegas? That's a lie," she said in a confessional. "I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So, either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know."

Christine — who shares Aspyn , 27, Mykelti , 26, Paedon , 24, Gwendlyn , 21, Ysabel , 19, and Truely , 12, with Kody — confessed she felt confused by Robyn's frustration with her timeline, noting she didn't understand "exactly why she’s saying that I’m lying," adding that they "did struggle in Vegas" with their relationship.

Robyn was undeterred from her recollection of their relationship, firmly insisting, "That's not true."

Robyn wasn't the only sister wife upset with Christine decision to leave plural marriage. Meri , who tied the knot with Kody in 1990, admitted that she felt "angry" with the mother-of-six for abandoning polygamy and their blended family.

"I feel like I understand where [Christine is] coming from," she said in a sneak peek. "I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I'm hurt. I'm hurt that she doesn't see value enough in our family."