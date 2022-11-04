Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls to Oklahoma State in Season Opener
STILLWATER, Okla. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team hung tough in the season opener but fell 95-63 to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Vaqueros (0-1) were led by sophomores Deborah Ogayemi and Iyana Dorsey who scored 16...
goutrgv.com
Washington Named WAC Offensive Player of the Week
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Monday that junior forward Michael Washington of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team has been named WAC Offensive Player of the Week. Washington assisted on each of the Vaqueros three goals in a...
goutrgv.com
First Place! Volleyball in Driver's Seat for WAC Title with Win Over Utah Valley
OREM, Utah – In a clash of two teams locked atop the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) standings, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team beat the Utah Valley University Wolverines 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19) on Saturday at Lockhart Arena. UTRGV (22-5, 11-1 WAC) is...
goutrgv.com
Washington's Three Assists Spark Men's Soccer's Victory Over Houston Christian
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team dominated the final 45 minutes of its season to earn a 3-0 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Senior defender Jan Engels, freshman...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Set for Season Opener at Kansas State
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season against the Kansas State University Wildcat on Monday at 8 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. Complete game notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If you are having problems viewing...
goutrgv.com
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Michael Washington
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Michael Washington, of the men's soccer team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Washington assisted on each of the Vaqueros three goals in a 3-0...
Edinburg Mic’d Up
EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) — Edinburg High School Head Coach Rene Guzman took the mic on this week’s edition of Mic’d Up. Hear Guzman pregame and on the sidelines as his Bobcats hosted PSJA in both teams’ regular season finales.
tejanonation.net
Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr, and Balde Munoz to join Edinburg Music Walk of Fame on Nov. 3
The City of Edinburg will induct three new stars into the Edinburg Music Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. The inductees include award-winning Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr., and Balde Munoz. Pulido recently celebrated 27 years in the music industry and...
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Swarm of bees almost cancels RGV Birding Festival field trip location
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Birding Festival added a new tour site this year at the San Benito wetlands, but the new tour spot almost didn’t happen. The wetlands project has been years in the making and transformed the old sewer ponds into a wetland habitat near Arroyo Colorado.
Puppies rescued after being trapped in pipe in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe. The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated. According to the post, the dog […]
KRGV
Longtime incumbent facing first time nominee in District 28 race
Longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing first-time Republican nominee Cassy Garcia in the District 28 race. The district covers Laredo and Starr County. Garcia says she's married to a Border Patrol officer and worked for Senator Ted Cruz for eight years. "I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley...
KRGV
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
After two years H-E-B brings back Feast of Sharing
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B celebrated their Feast of Sharing on Sunday after two years. With the help of volunteers and from their mobile kitchens, the event served a Texas-style meal alongside music and activities for the family. As well as a variety of free services such as health and wellness screenings and flu vaccinations […]
Texas man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress.
KRGV
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
Local Red Cross prepares volunteers with shelter training
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The red cross is preparing volunteers to work together with a full scale shelter exercise set up called a mock shelter. The training is used to help volunteers be better prepared when it comes to helping the community through a disaster. “Whatever the reason may be, could be a natural situation or […]
Texas deputy arrested for indecency with a child
A sheriff's deputy in Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child.
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
