Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s 20-13 loss to Minnesota

For a second-straight week, Nebraska found itself in prime position for an upset over a superior divisional foe during the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Huskers saw their potential fourth win of the season gradually slip through its hands. Here are four takeaways and a question from the loss:. Nebraska continues...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Minnesota

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) after a defensive battle ending with a score of 20-13. The Huskers got off to an early lead, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and went into the half up 10-0, but despite all that, they couldn't hold on for the victory.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature

Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
LINCOLN, NE

