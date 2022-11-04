ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Investigators say car buried in Atherton backyard was insurance fraud scheme

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOQLB_0iyEYEzx00

Police say car found buried in Atherton was stolen 01:52

ATHERTON -- A car was buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday.

The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers.

Crews excavated the vehicle and police said no human remains were found after cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar were used to examine the scene.

Atherton police investigation after car found buried in backyard. CBS

Investigators said they determined the Mercedes was buried for insurance fraud purposes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The car was reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto in September 1992. Its owner, Johnny Bocktune Lew, had owned the home where the Mercedes was found.

He was accused in 1999 of hiring people to sink a yacht worth $1.2 million to cash in on the insurance, according to the Chronicle.

Lew, who is dead, had also served jail time for murder and attempted murder in Los Angeles County decades ago.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt

MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

Anonymous tip leads to partial remains of 24-year-old California woman missing since January

The remains of a 24-year-old woman missing from Oakley in late January were found Thursday near Jackson Road in Plymouth, according to authorities. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a local resident of the Plymouth area called the office around 3 p.m. to leave an anonymous tip that they found what they believed to be human remains. Dental records later confirmed the remains belonged to Alexis Gabe.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma police arrest suspects in two separate hit-and-run crashes

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police announced Friday the arrest of two suspects in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred earlier that week.On Wednesday at 8:26 p.m., a Petaluma Police Department officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle and then left the scene.Officers obtained information about the suspect vehicle, identified the suspect in the crash as Sara Fairchild, 49, of Petaluma, spoke with Fairchild and ultimately determined she had been operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Fairchild was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, and probation violation, police said.On Thursday at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit multiple cars near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard South.Police said a concerned citizen followed the suspect vehicle and reported its location to officers.Officers located the vehicle on I Street and pulled it over.Police said the driver, identified as Ann Halley, 65, of Petaluma, appeared to be intoxicated, and investigators determined she had been operating the vehicle under the influence.She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and probation violation, police said.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley police arrest alleged catalytic converter thief who shot at Good Samaritan

BERKELEY -- Aided by surveillance camera footage, Berkeley police have arrested an alleged catalytic converter thief who opened fire on a witness who interrupted the crime. While not releasing the suspect's name, Berkeley police said they had a arrested a 28-year-old man in Oakland on Oct. 27 on suspicion of multiple offenses -- two counts of grand theft, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, along with several criminal enhancements.The charges stem from an Oct. 6 case in the 500 block of Spruce Street in Berkeley, where two suspects stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle and another...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC News

Remains identified as Alexis Gabe, California woman missing since January

Remains found this week were positively identified as those of Alexis Gabe, a California woman missing since January, authorities in Oakley, California, said Friday. The partial remains were in a remote area of Plymouth, a city about 41 miles east of Sacramento, and were reported by a resident to the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon, the Oakley Police Department said in a statement.
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man faces felony assault charges after attacking Cal students

BERKELEY -- A homeless Berkeley man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a pair of Cal students last month.The attack happened two weeks ago as the two students were walking along Durant Avenue about a block south of campus.  Police say 30-year-old Lucas Glassy cursed at the students, beat them with a stick and then chased them. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and is facing two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.Police said Glassy has since been linked to at least two other attacks. 
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA announces several charges for man who beat Visitacion Valley senior to death

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Friday morning that it filed several charges against a man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley man to death. Charles Short, 32, faces 14 felony charges plus several aggravating allegations including: murder, elder abuse, mayhem, assault, battery, second degree robbery, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading witness by force of threat.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Nov. 1 at a 7-11 on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave.  just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore man charged in Fentanyl-related death of 23-month-old daughter

LIVERMORE -- Police on Wednesday arrested a Livermore man on charges of homicide and fatal child abuse in connection with the August death of his toddler daughter from Fentanyl exposure.According to a press release issued by the Livermore Police Department, on the afternoon of August 18 at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a 23-month-old not breathing at the 200 block of Turnstone Drive. Arriving police found the baby unresponsive. The officers performed life-saving measures until relieved by paramedics, but unfortunately, the baby was pronounced deceased after being transported to an area hospital.A police investigation determined that...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car hits, kills pedestrian walking along I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A car hit and killed pedestrian early Friday morning as he walked along northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. Officers were called at 3:24 a.m. following a report of two people in the center divider south of the A Street off-ramp. Officers arrived and located one woman who was placed on a mental health hold, Officer Zachary Hunter said. Officers then passed a gray Ford in the gore point. An occupant in the Ford said their vehicle hit something that jumped out in front of it. That something turned out to be a person, Hunter said.The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunter said it's unclear whether the collision killed the other person seen in the center divider.A homeless encampment is nearby, Hunter said. The name of the person killed was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy