Pittsburgh, PA

Pac Man Jones rips William Jackson III for to going to the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Cincinnati Bengal and forever hater of the Pittsburgh Steelers Adam “Pac Man” Jones has some thoughts on the Steelers addition of cornerback William Jackson III. Putting aside the fact that Jones doesn’t understand how trades work, he seems pretty upset with his former Bengals teammate for being part of Jones’ all-time least favorite franchise.

Pittsburgh swapped late-round picks with the Washington Commanders to get the 30-year-old cornerback at the NFL trade deadline. Jackson was a first-round pick in 2016 and a player the Steelers targeted. Cincinnati moved up one pick ahead of the Steelers to draft Jackson and Pittsburgh was forced to settle for Artie Burns.

Jones and Jackson played together for two seasons in Cincinnati and it sounds like Jones is going to make it his personal purpose to give Jackson a hard time about this every week. Oh and he had to make a point to call the Steelers franchise trash before signing off.

Comments / 12

Sylvia Baker
2d ago

Hey Pac-Man it’s just a game Bud so why don’t u just get over it people are tired of u setting all these bad examples and even better your opinion does not matter……

Reply
5
Scott Blair
17h ago

Two of the WORST players in the NFL were Jones and Burfiet, neither deserved fame they were out to HURT and INJURE players! It's a tough game but to intentionally try to ruin players careers was TRASH!!! Not to mention his mouth and actions was what cost them that playoff game against the Steelers, time to QUIETLY ride off into the sunset, you don't matter anymore!!

Reply
2
 

