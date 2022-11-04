Pac Man Jones rips William Jackson III for to going to the Steelers

Former Cincinnati Bengal and forever hater of the Pittsburgh Steelers Adam “Pac Man” Jones has some thoughts on the Steelers addition of cornerback William Jackson III. Putting aside the fact that Jones doesn’t understand how trades work, he seems pretty upset with his former Bengals teammate for being part of Jones’ all-time least favorite franchise.

Pittsburgh swapped late-round picks with the Washington Commanders to get the 30-year-old cornerback at the NFL trade deadline. Jackson was a first-round pick in 2016 and a player the Steelers targeted. Cincinnati moved up one pick ahead of the Steelers to draft Jackson and Pittsburgh was forced to settle for Artie Burns.

Jones and Jackson played together for two seasons in Cincinnati and it sounds like Jones is going to make it his personal purpose to give Jackson a hard time about this every week. Oh and he had to make a point to call the Steelers franchise trash before signing off.