Stabbing at Dorchester Park, homicide unit investigating
FRIDAY 11/3/2022 6:35 a.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said that a man was found dead on the scene, the Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing.
THURSDAY 11/3/2022 11 p.m.
The Homicide Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Thursday evening, Nov. 3, to a reported stabbing on the south end of Dorchester Park.
CSPD said the call came in at 7:15 p.m. with a report of someone having been stabbed at the park. Police said the Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate.
