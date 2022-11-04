ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Stabbing at Dorchester Park, homicide unit investigating

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago
FRIDAY 11/3/2022 6:35 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said that a man was found dead on the scene, the Homicide/Assault Unit has responded and the investigation is ongoing.

THURSDAY 11/3/2022 11 p.m.

The Homicide Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded Thursday evening, Nov. 3, to a reported stabbing on the south end of Dorchester Park.

CSPD said the call came in at 7:15 p.m. with a report of someone having been stabbed at the park. Police said the Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pqWs_0iyEXfff00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ot9Q_0iyEXfff00

This is a developing story, this story will be updated when additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

