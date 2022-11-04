Read full article on original website
'It will be greatly missed': Nebraska Shakespeare closes curtain after 36 years
It's the end of an era for an Omaha theater company. The Board of Directors for Nebraska Shakespeare made a big decision about the organization's future.
ourchanginglives.com
America’s Love Affair With Racing – Museum Of American Speed
America’s love affair with racing likely began when the second car was assembled. Can you imagine being the first person to own an automobile? We picture the first drivers traversing the landscape, wondering how their driving skills stacked up to others. When we discovered that Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the Museum of American Speed, we knew a visit was in the cards. With 150,000 square feet of displays, we knew that we were going to be here for a while. Unbeknownst to us, this place goes far beyond displaying a bunch of fast cars.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
klkntv.com
Jump in suspensions at Lincoln Public Schools blamed on COVID-19 in new review
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools’ newly released School Resource Officer Program Review reveals a rise in suspensions that’s believed to be linked to COVID-19. There were about 5,500 suspensions last year, compared to around 4,400 the year before the pandemic. Data also show that students...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
abc17news.com
3 men arrested for their roles in multimillion-dollar Midwest meat heist ring
Three men have been arrested in Miami for their role in a multistate theft ring targeting beef and pork packaging plants, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An investigation into the ring began in June 2021 with the theft of several semitrailers containing frozen beef in Lancaster County, Nebraska, according to a news release.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Scooter's Coffee relocates headquarters to northwest Omaha
Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday that it has relocated its Omaha headquarters with the goal of enhancing collaboration and innovation.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re in the market for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Forty-eight teams, four days of competition and six champions, which can only mean one thing; high school state volleyball is in Lincoln. The first round of matches begins on Wednesday and the competition will continue through Saturday. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln North Star High School.
WOWT
Thursday Nov. 3 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County, 2 in Pottawattamie
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
