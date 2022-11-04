Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $250, Get a EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Wireless 2-Camera Security System (Renewed) for $139.99 Shipped
The EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Wireless 2-Camera Security System (Renewed) can be setup in minutes and doesn’t require any monthly subscription fees, all for $139.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. AI technology automatically identifies and focuses in on human subjects, so you won’t miss a thing when the instant mobile alerts are sent straight to your mobile device. Product page.
techeblog.com
Volkswagen Norway Creates Electric Motorized Office Chair, Complete with Touchscreen Music Player
Volkswagen Norway has created an electric motorized office chair unlike any other that you’ve seen. Featuring a heated cloth seat with an embroidered VW logo, a touchscreen that doubles as a music player, a rear view camera, 360° sensor, built-in speakers, 4-inch aluminum rims, and even a functional horn.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (Xbox) for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset (Xbox) is touted as the best value for the price, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Despite its budget price, this headset still comes equipped with TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers capable of tuning highs, mids, and lows separately, resulting in brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles as well as more powerful bass. Product page.
techeblog.com
Fan Turns AMD Project Quantum Prototype Into a Real PC with 3D-Printed Parts
During E3 2015 in Los Angeles, AMD Project Quantum was revealed and it was touted as the best PC for a virtual reality experience. The concept was based on their Fiji GPU, with just a few prototypes built for internal use at AMD headquarters. ‘Stand Up Gamer’ is one fan who decided to make this concept into a reality.
techeblog.com
BMW ///M Mixed Reality Experience Immerses Drivers and Their Vehicles in a Virtual World
Microsoft’s Mesh may be more practical, but the BMW ///M Mixed Reality experience actually immerses both drivers and their vehicles in a virtual world. Those attending the Web Summit in Lisbon get to try this M2 experience firsthand, which was developed by a team of BMW M engineers in collaboration with Epic Games.
techeblog.com
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Controller for PS5 Costs $250, Has Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons
The all-new Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller for the PlayStation 5 is priced at $249.99 and it just might be worth the money for some gamers. It’s also compatible with PC and features Razer’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons boasting just 0.65mm actuation distance, or approximately 30% less than that of the average membrane controller, for quicker button presses as well as improved tactile feel.
techeblog.com
LG Reveals the World’s First High-Resolution Stretchable Display That Can be Twisted Without Distortion
LG just revealed the world’s first high-resolution stretchable display that can not only be twisted without distortion, but also extended and folded. This 12-inch panel is the industry’s first to achieve 20% stretchability, a resolution of 100ppi, and full-color RGB, thus maximizing its potential for commercialization. In other...
Comments / 0