Area police reports

State patrol---

Monday, 9 p.m., on County Road 7 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jose Aguilar, 21, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 12:18 a.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Isaac Wilhelm, 19, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it left the north side of the roadway, reentered the roadway then left on the south side where it struck a fence and then a tree. The vehicle then continued to leave the scene. Wilhelm was cited for failure to control and alcohol may have been a factor in the accident according to the police report.

Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Caden Smith, 19, Richwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Oct. 27, 7:26 a.m., on Ohio 249, near Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Arthur Adkins, 50, 1132 Riverside Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Oct. 28, 7:22 a.m., on Schick Road, near Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Evan Johns, 25, 4771 Trinity Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 10:35 a.m., on Ohio 18, just off of Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gino Rubio, 23, 21556 Ohio 18, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 7:01 a.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Danny Spencer, 36, Sherwood, attempted to back up at a stop sign and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Pamela Groves, 56, Hicksville. Both vehicles had light damage and Spencer was cited for improper backing.

Wednesday, 7:23 a.m., at 1148 Precision Way, Defiance, a vehicle driven by Amanda Hernandez, 41, 1550 Crystal Cove Court, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Defiance Fire Department responded to aid deputy. Firefighters placed floor dry for leaking fluids. Driver was uninjured and required no assistance from personnel. Firefighters returned to service at 7:35 a.m.

Napoleon police---

Oct. 27, 6:27 a.m., at 1544 Woodlawn Ave., just east of Westmoreland Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by William Stites, 27, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.