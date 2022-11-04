Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
Taylor Swift Becomes the First Artist Ever to Hold All Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100
Less than two weeks after the arrival of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift is already hitting historic new benchmarks: The album's songs have a monopoly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Swift is now the first artist in the chart's 64-year history to hold all 10 top spots at...
Drew Barrymore’s Iconic ‘ET’ Red Cowboy Hat Still Fits 40 Years Later
Drew Barrymore may no longer belittle Gertie, but the red cowboy hat she donned on the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, opened the doors to pleasing childhood memories for its fans. The sci-fi movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, gave child actor Drew the opportunity for stardom by casting her as Gertie.
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Kane Brown’s Daughter Kingsley Turns 3 With Elaborate Butterfly-Themed Party
Kane Brown has a 3-year-old on his hands, as his oldest daughter, Kingsley, celebrated her third birthday on Oct. 29. Her elaborate party was butterfly-themed, with plenty of pink to go around. And that cake!. The "One Mississippi" singer's wife, Katelyn Brown, shared a video of their little girl in...
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez. We also spy one of...
Gwen Stefani on Her Unlikely Romance With Blake Shelton: ‘God Put Us Together’
After one year of marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still in the newlywed glow, but Stefani says there's more to it. It's inarguably a relationship no one saw coming — with Shelton's country roots and Stefani's pop-rock style — but it works. "We are so different,...
Morgan Wallen Is Already Teasing New Music — Hear ‘Me + All Your Reasons’
Well, that didn't take long. One week after sharing that he was shifting into "album grind mode," Morgan Wallen is already teasing the fruits of his labor. The singer teased a new unfinished track on social media, with the title "Me + All Your Reasons" in the caption. "Smoke on...
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Coming Next Year
Shania Twain is releasing a new studio album and embarking on a massive tour in 2023. The country superstar will release her next studio album, Queen of Me, in February. Twain turned to social media on Friday morning (Oct. 28) to share the news directly with fans, writing, "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen of Me' — the new album and tour."
