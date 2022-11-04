ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Drew Barrymore’s Iconic ‘ET’ Red Cowboy Hat Still Fits 40 Years Later

Drew Barrymore may no longer belittle Gertie, but the red cowboy hat she donned on the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, opened the doors to pleasing childhood memories for its fans. The sci-fi movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, gave child actor Drew the opportunity for stardom by casting her as Gertie.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
OKLAHOMA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Coming Next Year

Shania Twain is releasing a new studio album and embarking on a massive tour in 2023. The country superstar will release her next studio album, Queen of Me, in February. Twain turned to social media on Friday morning (Oct. 28) to share the news directly with fans, writing, "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen of Me' — the new album and tour."
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy