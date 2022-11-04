MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your Friday will bring another day of 80s with a nice amount of sunshine. However, a strong storm system will impact the Southern Plains on Friday, and there will be a heightened risk for severe storms. This system will be moving towards us for Saturday, but some of the “severe weather essentials” will fade out before it arrives. So, for now, it doesn’t look like severe storms will be a big concern for us. However, rain is likely for Saturday...and it could be moderate to heavy at times.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO