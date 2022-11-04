Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mr. John J. Culpepper
Graveside services for Mr. John J. Culpepper, 91, of Cuba will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church in Cuba with Rev. Robert Hughes officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York, Saturday, November 5th from 11 A.M. until 12 Noon. Mr....
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Nan Clark Dees
Funeral services for Mrs. Nan Clark Dees will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Jerry Stokes officiating. Interment will be held at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in DeKalb. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
West Alabama runs through Mississippi College on Senior Day
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama’s rain dance worked in their 38-16 victory over Mississippi College on Senior Day. The Tigers would take an early 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Mississippi College would score a touchdown in the second quarter to keep the game close but UWA would finds ways to be explosive.
WTOK-TV
Beautiful week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a rainy day yesterday and saw almost an inch of rainfall in Meridian and we saw values even higher in some places. The storms have moved out of our area and so have our weekly rain chances as we only see about a 10 percent chance of rain over the next 5 days.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park supply. Sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria. It affects about 63 customers. Any water for drinking or cooking should be boiled first, or use bottled...
WTOK-TV
Amanda Pearson named Anderson’s Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Celebration is in order. Anderson General Hospital has announced Amanda Pearson as its Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year. This is the first year the directors at Anderson have recognized its management staff in this way. Pearson says working in the telemetry unit and helping other...
Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen Saturday evening
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg. He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket on Saturday, Oct....
WTOK-TV
MFD urges the public to check smoke alarms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department said smoke is the leading cause of fire deaths and even a small fire can fill your home in less than10 minutes so having a working smoke detector on every floor of your home is vital. James Hollingsworth, the Deputy Chief with...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Local banker giving back to his community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a banker in this week’s Frontline Resonders feature. Neil Henry of Citizens National Bank has been a mentor, coach and financial literacy teacher to young people in his community. This banker spends most of his time at Meridian High School, educating students and athletes on the quality of life they deserve.
WTOK-TV
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
Wilcox County still seems to want to be first at everything last
I knew it would be an issue from the start. From the initial moment the decision was made back in March of 2020 to shut the whole country down for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus, I knew, like many knew, that it would eventually be a problem.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 5:11 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
The Extra Point: Southern Choctaw vs. Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Elba Tigers completed the 2022 regular season going undefeated on the year. That earned them the one seed out of 1A region two as well as a home playoff game. The Tigers hosted Southern Choctaw in the opening round of the playoffs. Elba races into the second round with a […]
WTOK-TV
Rain continues for our Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thankfully, the severe threat is over for the day. However, much needed rain will continue for much of the area through the afternoon. Gradually, between 2p-4pm, rain will begin tapering off from west to east. Even though the steady heavy rain will move out, light showers or pesky drizzle could linger for some spots throughout the evening. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-3 inches. Highs will hover near 70 degrees today. Tonight, lows will stay mild...in the low 60s.
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
WTOK-TV
Missing Clarke County man found dead
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of 88-year-old Robert L. Gray was found in a pond behind a house in Shubuta Wednesday morning. An investigation is underway. ________. (Original story posted below.) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L....
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Saturday brings us a low end risk for severe weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Another fabulous day is ahead of us to enjoy. Be sure to join your WTOK family at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville for support of Hope For Hunger. You have until 6 pm Friday evening to drop off donations. Highs today are in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Clouds will build in ahead of the very stormy day we can expect tomorrow.
WTOK-TV
Rain is likely for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your Friday will bring another day of 80s with a nice amount of sunshine. However, a strong storm system will impact the Southern Plains on Friday, and there will be a heightened risk for severe storms. This system will be moving towards us for Saturday, but some of the “severe weather essentials” will fade out before it arrives. So, for now, it doesn’t look like severe storms will be a big concern for us. However, rain is likely for Saturday...and it could be moderate to heavy at times.
WTOK-TV
Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival brought crowds to downtown Meridian on a rainy day. The event organizer, Lucy Dormont, said the 2022 Rail Fest highlights the history of the railroad system in the Queen City. “The biggest thing with this is not...
WTOK-TV
Hope for Hunger Food Drive kicks off in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville has kicked off its Hope for Hunger Food Drive. They opened their doors at 6 this morning and will keep them open until 6 this evening to take donations. The public is invited to donate canned foods, dried goods and money. All the...
