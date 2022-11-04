Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
starvedrock.media
Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru
Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
starvedrock.media
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
'There should not be a price tag on our life' | USP Thomson staff union renews calls for new mailroom screening protections
THOMSON, Ill. — An exposure to a synthetic drug in the mail on Thursday, Nov. 3 was the third time a USP Thomson staff member has been exposed to harmful drugs via mail in 2022. A nurse was handling inmate mail when her hands, feet and face went numb,...
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Home deemed a total loss after Friday morning fire
A Muscatine family is safe but homeless today after their home was destroyed by an early morning fire Friday, November 4. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. Friday for a structure fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Muscatine firefighters found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor upon arrival at the scene.
geneseorepublic.com
