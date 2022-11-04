Read full article on original website
How Prince William Corrected Prince George When He Told Princess Charlotte He Was ‘Better Than’ Her at Soccer
Prince William is a soccer fan, as are Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And he reportedly corrected George when he told Charlotte he's "better than" her at the sport.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Queen Camilla Was Reportedly "Behind" Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 Breakup
Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, they were just two young adults navigating the beginning of a relationship, which included a shocking three-month split back in 2007. And while it may not have lasted long (and the couple is currently happily married with three children), additional details surrounding the split have revealed what — or rather, who — may have played a key role in the royal breakup.
Kate Middleton Was Overjoyed by Seeing Prince William ‘Clearly Struggling’ With a Task, Body Language Expert Says
A body language expert once caught onto a moment of joy for "competitive" Kate Middleton as she watched Prince William "clearly struggling" with a task she'd completed with ease.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told that his grandmother died hours after Prince William was. Is it due to the strained relationship he has with his father, King Charles?
Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry is still very angry with his family and made that known with his body language the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to an expert.
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?
There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Prince William’s Friends Initially Looked Down on Kate Middleton—But She Never Let It Affect Her
The then Kate Middleton was from an upper middle-class family (for example, tuition at Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, ran 40,000 pounds a year; her parents’ company that they founded in 1987, Party Pieces, is now worth a cool 33 million pounds) but, to Prince William’s “snobby” friends, she wasn’t good enough for their upper crust, aristocratic circles, according to The Daily Express. (Those who remember the early 2000s will recognize this group as the “Glosse Posse.”) Yet according to the outlet, Kate—confident even then—never once let it faze her.
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"
The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle faltered after being asked this question about Prince Harry, says a body language expert.
