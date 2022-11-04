The then Kate Middleton was from an upper middle-class family (for example, tuition at Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, ran 40,000 pounds a year; her parents’ company that they founded in 1987, Party Pieces, is now worth a cool 33 million pounds) but, to Prince William’s “snobby” friends, she wasn’t good enough for their upper crust, aristocratic circles, according to The Daily Express. (Those who remember the early 2000s will recognize this group as the “Glosse Posse.”) Yet according to the outlet, Kate—confident even then—never once let it faze her.

27 DAYS AGO