Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
In Style

Queen Camilla Was Reportedly "Behind" Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 Breakup

Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, they were just two young adults navigating the beginning of a relationship, which included a shocking three-month split back in 2007. And while it may not have lasted long (and the couple is currently happily married with three children), additional details surrounding the split have revealed what — or rather, who — may have played a key role in the royal breakup.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Daily Mail

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Marie Claire

Prince William’s Friends Initially Looked Down on Kate Middleton—But She Never Let It Affect Her

The then Kate Middleton was from an upper middle-class family (for example, tuition at Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, ran 40,000 pounds a year; her parents’ company that they founded in 1987, Party Pieces, is now worth a cool 33 million pounds) but, to Prince William’s “snobby” friends, she wasn’t good enough for their upper crust, aristocratic circles, according to The Daily Express. (Those who remember the early 2000s will recognize this group as the “Glosse Posse.”) Yet according to the outlet, Kate—confident even then—never once let it faze her.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
In Style

A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"

The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
